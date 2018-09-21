It's About That Time: Media Day Coming on Monday

We’re getting closer! About three and a half months ago, the Dubs hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy in celebration of their third NBA Championship in the last four seasons. That title defense will soon begin, but not before … you guessed it … Media Day!

Warriors Media Day, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Monday, September 24

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area



Warriors Live, Presented by Zoom

Monday, September 24

1 to 2 p.m.

Watch: Facebook



That’s right, the unofficial start to the season is Warriors Media Day, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The spectacle, yes this event has reached spectacle status, begins on Monday at 11 a.m. As in years past, Media Day will include all Warriors players participating in the traditional photo shoots, recording of promotional materials for local, national and even international media outlets, plus a number of player interviews.

Want to get involved in the fun? The Warriors’ official social channels will be giving behind-the-scenes looks of all the action with the hashtag #GSWMediaDay throughout the event. In addition, NBC Sports Bay Area will have live coverage of media day press conferences.

And last but certainly not least, Warriors Outsiders Drew Shiller and Grant Liffmann will host a special Media Day edition of Warriors Live, presented by Zoom. Warriors Live will begin at roughly 1 p.m and be broadcast on Zoom (set a reminder), and also simulcast on the Warriors’ Facebook page.

Yes, we get it. Media Day is likely right to be smack dab in the middle of your work or school day. Lucky for you, we’ll have a full recap of the day’s festivities right here on warriors.com.

And if you’re more of a basketball purist, we got you covered. Following the fun and games of Monday’s Media Day is Warriors Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade. The first practice is Tuesday, and the first of a five-game preseason comes shortly after that on Saturday, Sept. 29, vs. Minnesota.

We’re getting closer to the season indeed, and in a little over three weeks, the title defense officially begins.