Alfonzo McKinnie’s Wild Ride

From Luxembourg to the Warriors, by way of Mexico, Alfonzo McKinnie’s journey to the Dubs reads more like a Hollywood script than it does reality. And about a month into his career with the Dubs, he continued the dream by purchasing his mother a house, and later that evening establishing career-highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds in his hometown of Chicago.

McKinney recounted the improbable story earlier today on The Jim Rome Show.

McKinney has played in all 11 games this season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while ranking third on the team with a net rating of +19.2 (point differential per 100 possessions).

It's one of the top stories of the NBA this season, and Warriors fans can only hope that McKinnie’s feel-good vibes continue, preferably through June.