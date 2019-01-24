Durant Opens New Education Center In Hometown

While the Warriors are in Washington D.C. preparing for a matchup against the Wizards, Kevin Durant was making moves off the court, opening The Durant Center on Wednesday in his hometown of Prince George’s County, MD.

The new facility will devote time and resources to developing a more promising future for Maryland local youth by providing academic, financial, and social support to underserved students in the area. The ultimate goal? College graduation.

In partnership with College Track, The Durant Center will help guide students from their early high school years through college graduation, providing tutoring services, funds for college scholarships, and adequate career development.

Incredible to see this come to life and spend time with the class of 2026 today https://t.co/uKL4Clu6BT — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 24, 2019

“The full circle stuff that you dream about,” Durant told the Washington Post. “So many people that meant so much to me at that time, and to see my name on the building… Hopefully that inspires kids in the area.“

Durant first decided to collaborate with the organization after visiting a College Track center in Oakland. “It wasn’t so much that he didn’t want to do something in the Bay,” Elissa Salas, College Track’s chief executive stated, “But he was looking to really invest really deeply in his home community.”

The Durant Center is the first East Coast site established by College Track.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has pledged $10 million dollars over the next decade to the program, as the organization focuses on a 10-year plan for students in these underserved communities. Starting this year, The Durant Center will look to positively impact the lives of 69 students from the inaugural class, and thousands of students thereafter in the Washington D.C. area.

“I had coaches and teachers that believed I could be something special,” he said in an interview with The Mercury News. “That’s where it starts… You need someone with more experience who believe in you.“

His contributions and establishment of The Durant Center will be a long-term resource and center of support for students in lower income areas of Maryland for years to come.