Warriors Take Game 1 Behind Balanced Effort
Seven Warriors Players Score in Double Figures as Dubs Take 1-0 Series Lead
The Warriors were firing on all cylinders in Wednesday’s 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney set the tone early, Draymond Green played his all-around floor game and Jordan Poole provided a spark off the bench as the Dubs jumped out to a 1-0 series lead.
The Warriors controlled all facets of the game, shooting 56.1 percent from the field while holding Dallas to just 36 percent. The Dubs also controlled the boards, out-rebounding Dallas 52-34, and kept their turnovers to a minimum.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 21
|Curry - 12
|Curry - 4
|Poole - 19
|Green - 9
|Looney - 4
|Wiggins - 19
|Porter - 6
|Thompson - 4
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Doncic - 20
|Doncic - 7
|Doncic - 4
|Dinwiddie - 17
|Finney-Smith - 7
|Brunson - 4
|Brunson - 14
|Brunson - 4
|3 Tied - 2
All seven Warriors players who played at least 20 minutes scored in double figures, led by 21 points from Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP added 12 rebounds for his first double-double of this postseason, and Wiggins and Poole each added 19 points in the win.
The Warriors remain undefeated at home this postseason (7-0), and they’ll look to extend their 1-0 series advantage on Friday when they host Game 2.
DUBS DEFENSE ON DISPLAY
Five days removed from their series-clinching victory over the Grizzlies, the Warriors put their stamp on this one early. Tough Warriors defense forced Dallas into a perimeter game, as 15 of the first 20 Mavericks shots were 3-point attempts. Dallas made just three of those, setting the tone for a night in which Dallas made just 31 of their 86 shot attempts, including 11-for-48 from distance.
Key to that defensive effort was Draymond Green. The Mavs were 0-for-9 on threes defended by Green, and the former Defensive Player of the Year added another signature defensive play to his 2022 playoff collection late in the first quarter.
“He’s the key to our defense,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “Against a team like this that spreads you out you have to make the rotations and good reads. He is one of the best in the world at doing that and getting everyone organized.”
WIGGINS COMES THROUGH
Andrew Wiggins was the primary defender on Luka Doncic, who needed 18 shots to get his 20 points. And even though Doncic led the team in scoring, he was a minus-30 in his 35 minutes of game action. And in addition to forcing Doncic into an inefficient night, Wiggins had it clicking offensively early, hitting four of his first five shots and scoring 10 of his 19 points in the first quarter.
THIRD QUARTER RUN
The Warriors led by 10 at the end of the first quarter and took a nine-point advantage into halftime before breaking the game open early in the third period. Defense fueled a 10-0 run for the Dubs, who stripped Doncic twice and converted in transition. Curry knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during that run, and the Mavericks never got back within 15 points. The Warriors outscored the Mavericks 34-24 in the third period, and Curry was able to sit out the entire fourth quarter.
SPLASH BROTHERS OVERCOME SLOW STARTS
Curry started the game 1-for-7 from the floor, and the one make followed an offensive rebound after he had missed two free throws. But Curry turned in around late in the second quarter, scoring eight points in the final 3:42 of the period. Thompson, meanwhile, was scoreless in the first half but turned things around in the third quarter by getting a few early layups. He’d make his first five shots in the period and finished the game with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting.
POOLE STEPS UP
With Curry and Thompson struggling at the start, the Warriors needed a spark, and Jordan Poole provided just that. The third-year guard had great success in getting to the basket, going 8-for-12 from the floor, and he ended the third quarter with what was perhaps his most challenging shot of the game.
THE LITTLE THINGS
After grabbing 22 rebounds in the Warriors’ prior game, Kevon Looney had another effective effort on Wednesday, scoring 10 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting. Looney added five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improved to 21-2 in Game 1s dating back to the 2015 postseason… The Warriors have won 13 consecutive Game 1s played at home – tied for third-longest in NBA history (Lakers, 20; Bulls, 19) … Golden State is 42-32 in Game 1s all-time.
- The Warriors improved to a 2022 NBA Playoffs-best-tying 7-0 at home (tied with Miami) and 9-3 overall in the playoffs… Dating back to the 2015 Playoffs the Warriors are 52-11 at home.
- Golden State sold out its 425th consecutive game (playoffs and regular season).
- The Warriors improved to 7-1 this postseason when scoring 110-plus points.
- Golden State held the Mavericks to an opponent-postseason low 87-total points (prev. 96 on 5/13 vs. MEM G6) and 18 first-quarter points (prev. 20 on 4/16 vs. DEN G1)… Golden State remains undefeated this postseason when holding its opponents to 99-or-fewer points (4-0).
- The Warriors had all five starters score in double figures for the first time this postseason… Had seven players score in double figures… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the sixth time in the playoffs the Warriors have had that many players score at least 10 points in a game and are 5-1 in those games… The last time it happened was on May 16, 2017 vs. San Antonio.
- Golden State held Dallas to a 36 percent (31-86 FG) field goal percentage, the Mavericks’ lowest of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
- The Warriors won by 25 points, their second-largest win of this year’s playoffs following a 30-point victory over the Grizzlies in Game 3, 142-112… It marked the fourth 20-point win for the Warriors in this year’s playoffs.
- Golden State shot 56.1 percent from the field, their second-highest percentage in this year’s playoffs (.631 vs. MEM on May 7) and improved to 5-1 in this year’s playoffs when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
- Stephen Curry posted his first double-double of the current postseason and the 18th of his playoff career… His 12 rebounds marked a 2022 postseason-high mark (prev. nine on 5/3).
- Jordan Poole tallied his 10th game of double-figure scoring this postseason.
- Klay Thompson has recorded 10-or-more points in every game this postseason… He and Stephen Curry are the only two Warriors to accomplish the feat… He dished out a 2022 postseason-high tying four assists (5/7 vs. MEM).
- Draymond Green scored in double-figures for the fifth time this postseason… Golden State improved to 4-1 in those games.
- Andrew Wiggins tallied 19 points, one shy of his playoff career high, and sank three 3-point baskets, matching his single-game high this postseason (5/13 vs. MEM).
- Kevon Looney went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field, a 2022 postseason-high mark for makes (prev. 4 on 5/1) and scoring in double-figures for the first time…. He becomes the first Warrior to have three playoff games in which he was perfect from the field (minimum five field goal attempts).
- Otto Porter Jr. returned to play after missing Game 6 vs. MEM with right foot soreness… He made five shots from the field on seven attempts, both 2022 postseason-high-tying marks.
