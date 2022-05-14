Warriors Finish Strong, Advance to Western Conference Finals

The legend of Game 6 Klay continues. Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers, including the shot that all but clinched the series in Friday’s 110-96 win over the Grizzlies.

A one-point game entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors out-scored Memphis 32-19 in the final period. Thompson led the Warriors with 30 points, Curry had 29 points, Wiggins came through with 18 points and Draymond Green had a monster game with 14 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.

With the win, the Warriors take the series 4-2 and advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Dubs now await the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the Suns and Mavericks, with Game 1 of the conference finals tipping off on Wednesday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 30 Looney - 22 Green - 8 Curry - 29 Green - 15 Curry - 5 Wiggins - 18 Wiggins - 11 Looney - 5



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Brooks - 30 Adams - 10 Jones - 8 Bane - 25 Jones - 9 Clarke - 4 Jackson - 12 Bane - 7 Adams - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Game 6 Klay

Thompson is no stranger to having big-time performances in the sixth game of a postseason series, and he certainly added another chapter to that with his performance on Friday. Thompson was stroking it out of the gate, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter. He’d score 17 points in the first half and had 10 more in the third quarter, but his biggest shot of the game came in the fourth quarter.

With the Warriors up by 10 with a little over three minutes left in the game, Kevon Looney secured two offensive rebounds, the latter followed by a dish to Thompson on the left wing. The Splash Brother caught the pass and stepped right into the three, his eighth splash of the night on 14 attempts.

30 Points

8 Threes



Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/2gyJIUHd5W — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2022

Fourth Quarter Run

That Thompson 3-pointer may have been the dagger, but it was a 10-0 run earlier in the period that put the Dubs in front for good. After Desmond Bane put Memphis ahead 89-87 with a step-back 3-pointer with 6:55 left in the game, Andrew Wiggins responded with a 3-pointer from the corner. Wiggins, who scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, picked up a steal on the ensuing possession and finished with an uncontested dunk and the next two Warriors possessions resulted in a Curry 3-pointer and a Green dunk.

Curry, who struggled with his shot for the first three quarters, went 4-for-7 from the floor in the final period with three made 3-pointers, resulting in 11 of his 29 points.

Under-the-Radar Hero

Looney may have only had four points, but he certainly impacted the game in a positive way for the Dubs. Looney re-entered the starting lineup after playing limited minutes off the bench in the first five games of the series, and he responded by grabbing 11 rebounds in the opening quarter and eight more in the fourth period to finish with 22 boards. Half of those were on the offensive glass, and four of his playoff career-high five assists came in the fourth quarter. Looney played the entire fourth quarter and logged 35 minutes, also a career-high.

SHOW OUT LOON pic.twitter.com/JUQbsCix5g — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2022

Green Does It All

The Warriors’ do-it-all forward flirted with a triple-double, but wound up settling for 2022 playoff-highs in points (14) and rebounds (15), while logging a game-high eight assists. Green pushed the tempo from the start, leading the Warriors to a 23-15 advantage in fast-break scoring. On the other side of the ball, Green had a huge hand in limiting Memphis to 35 percent shooting, as he was one of the primary defenders on Jaren Jackson Jr., who made just five of his 19 shot attempts.

Steph to Dray to Klay



@espn pic.twitter.com/vpIRSLDIFW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 14, 2022

Splash Party on Warriors Ground

Although both teams shot below 40 percent from the field, both teams stayed in the game thanks to their 3-point shooting. Curry and Thompson combined for 14 of the Warriors’ 20 3-pointers and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks (30 points) and Desmond Bane (25 points) weren’t far behind with 11 threes between them. But the Warriors made them with the game on the line shooting 6-for-14 from distance while the Grizzlies made just two treys in the final period.

AND NOW WE WAIT

The Western Conference Finals will tip off on Wednesday at 6 p.m., just where and against who remains to be determined. Regardless of if it’s against the Suns or Mavericks, tickets for the first three home games of the conference finals will go on sale on Sunday at 10 a.m. For ticket information and to gain presale access, visit warriors.com/playoffs.

