Warriors Come Up Clutch in Game 1 Victory

Klay Thompson knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36.6 seconds left and the Warriors came through with defensive stops when they counted most in Sunday’s 117-116 victory in Memphis.

The Grizzlies had a chance to win it on the game’s final possession, but the Dubs’ defense forced a tough left-handed look on a Ja Morant drive, and when the final buzzer sounded, it was the Warriors with a 1-0 series advantage.

Jordan Poole led the Dubs with 31 points off the bench, Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points in the win. Thompson struggled to hit shots, but he made the biggest shot of the game and moments later challenged Morant’s potential game-winner that missed the iron.

Needed a stop

& Klay and Gary delivered pic.twitter.com/ikyJVJHdMs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 1, 2022

GAME 2 ON TUESDAY

