Thompson Tallies Season-High In Regular Season Finale

The Warriors wrap up the 2021-22 regular season campaign with a 128-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

The Dubs took a 20-point lead entering the half and extended the advantage to 29 points in the third quarter. And while the Pelicans responded with a 22-4 run to cut the deficit to 11 points in the third, Klay Thompson caught fire, posting 15 of his season-high 41 points in the fourth frame.

The Warriors close out the the 2021-22 regular season with five straight wins and a 53-29 record, securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 41 Bjelica - 7 Bjelica - 7 Poole - 22 Looney - 9 Green - 6 Kuminga - 18 Kuminga - 5 Poole - 5



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Marshall - 19 Hernangomez -9 Harper - 9 Clark - 17 Murphy III - 6 Marshall - 6 Murphy III - 15 Clark - 6 Clark - 3 More Stats | Highlights

THOMPSON TALLIES SEASON-HIGH NIGHT

Thompson recorded a season-high 41 points on Sunday, including 21 points in the first half. The guard’s stroke remained hot through the fourth quarter, recording 13 straight points for the Dubs and 15 total points in the frame. Thompson finished shooting 16-for-29 (55.2 percent) from the field and 7-for-14 (50.0 percent) from 3-point range. With the output, the five-time NBA All-Star concluded the 2021-22 campaign averaging at least 20 points per game for his sixth straight season.

Klay's got 41 POINTSpic.twitter.com/LKotIs7Fh3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2022

POOLE PRIMED FOR THE POSTSEASON

Jordan Poole posted 22 points, four rebounds and five assists, going 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) and 4-for-9 (44.4 percent) from 3-point range. Poole made all four of his free throw attempts, ranking first among league leaders in free throw percentage (92.5 percent). The guard’s stellar play remains consistent, with Poole averaging 25.9 points per game in the last ten games.

JORDAN POOLE pic.twitter.com/iazARFnhxj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2022

LOONEY ACTIVE IN 82

Kevon Looney is the only Warrior to play in each of the 82 regular season games of the 2021-22 campaign. The Dubs big man is among five players across the league to play in every game for their team this season. Looney added four points and six rebounds in Sunday’s win, setting new single-season career highs in games played (82) and started (80).

Mr. 82



Kevon has played

every

game

this season pic.twitter.com/g4SYXVuwmo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2022

BIRTHDAY BUCKETS FOR JTA

Juan Toscano-Anderson celebrated his 29th birthday in New Orleans with eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes of play. The forward shot 3-for-4 from the field (75.0 percent) and splashed a pair of 3-pointers on the night.

SHOOTING AT A SEASON-HIGH

The Dubs concluded the 2021-22 campaign on a high note, shooting a season-high 60.5 percent from the field in the feat.

UP NEXT

The Warriors are playoffs bound! With the No. 3 seed in the West, the Warriors will host the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the first-ever playoffs run at Chase Center.

More Notables: