Warriors Unable To Slow Hawks In Road Loss

Though the Warriors jumped out to an early lead in the opening frame of Friday’s contest (42-36), the Atlanta Hawks responded with a 11-0 run to close the first half and continued to carry that momentum to hand the Dubs an 18-point deficit entering the final frame.

And while the Warriors were able to bring the game within three points in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to outscore the Hawks in a 121-110 defeat.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 37 Looney - 8 Poole - 10 Poole - 24 Thompson - 7 Porter Jr. - 4 Payton II - 14 Payton II - 6 Green - 3



ATL Points Rebounds Assists Young - 33 Capela - 13 Young - 15 Gallinari - 25 Huerter - 6 Gallinari - 3 Huerter - 20 Gallinari - 5 Hunter - 2 More Stats | Highlights

THOMPSON’S SEASON-HIGH SPLASHFEST

Klay Thompson sank a season-high nine splashes on his way to 37 points and seven rebounds in 40 minutes of play. The sharpshooter went 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) from the field and 9-for-16 (56.3 percent) from 3-point range, scratching 22 points at the half. The outing was the first time Thompson eclipsed 40-or-more minutes of game play during the 2021-22 season, with the guard just one-point shy of matching his season-high output (38).

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR POOLE

Jordan Poole’s playmaking remains on display as the guard recorded his first double-double of the 2021-22 season with 24 points and ten assists. The third-year guard came out strong, tallying 22 of his 24 points in the first half and finishing with four splashes on the night. The offensive output was Poole’s 12th consecutive outing of 20-or-more points, extending his career-best streak.

PAYTON’S TWO-WAY PLAY

Gary Payton II continues to demonstrate his two-way play, posting 14 points, six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes of play. The guard went to work immediately, making a tip shot within his first minute of game action. Payton made hustle plays throughout the night and shot an efficient 6-for-7 from the field.

STARTING FIVE SWITCH

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr made some adjustments to Friday’s starting lineup, opting for rookie Jonathan Kuminga to start the night. For the first time this season, Kevon Looney came off the bench, with the Dubs' big man entering the game at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter.

SCOREBOARD WATCHING SEASON

With Friday’s loss, the 48-26 Warriors currently sit at third place in the Western Conference. And though the NBA Playoffs don’t officially start until next month, the Dubs are keeping a close eye on their Western Conference foes — especially the Utah Jazz — who sit three games behind the Warriors in 4th place and could impact potential playoff seedings in the West.

UP NEXT

The Warriors’ road trip continues as the squad meet the Washington Wizards for a Sunday matinee (3 p.m., NBCSBA).