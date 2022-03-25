Scoreboard Watching Season is Here

It’s that time of year again. With two weeks left in the regular season, plenty is still at stake in terms of postseason berths, playoff seeding and play-in participants. Phoenix has clinched the No. 1 seed and the Grizzlies have secured a postseason berth, but it may take until the final weekend of the regular season for all of the dominoes to fall in terms of postseason positioning.

For the Warriors, who currently sit in third place in the Western Conference at 48-25 heading into today’s game, their magic number to secure a playoff spot is three. So any combination of three Warriors wins or losses by the seventh place team — currently the Timberwolves — would guarantee the Dubs a top-six finish in the West.

It’s worth noting that while there will ultimately be eight playoff spots in each conference, the seventh and eighth seeds will ultimately be determined by the play-in tournament, which is comprised of the teams in seventh through 10th place. As a result, finishing the regular season with a top-six record in the conference is needed to guarantee a playoff berth for teams not in the play-in tournament.

There are several possible outcomes for the Warriors in terms of playoff seeding, and the soonest they can clinch a playoff berth would be this Sunday. Entering today’s game, the Dubs are 2.5 games behind the Grizzlies for second in the West and three games ahead of the Jazz and Mavericks, who are currently tied for fourth/fifth place. The Warriors have nine games left in the regular season, and six of those are against teams with records currently below .500.

The Playoffs don’t officially start until next month, but considering how tight some of the races are in both the Western and Eastern conferences, there’s still plenty of interesting basketball to be played over the remainder of the regular season.