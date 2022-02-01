Stephen Curry Scores 40 Points in Win Over Houston Rockets

The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 122-108 at Toyota Center on Monday night.

Stephen Curry exploded for 40 points in the win, his sixth game with 40-plus points this season. He scored a career-best 21 points in the fourth quarter. Fellow All-Star Starter Andrew Wiggins added 23 points, while Kevon Looney recorded a game-high 14 rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 40 Looney - 14 Curry - 9 Wiggins - 23 Curry / Wiggins - 5 Thompson / Wiggins - 3 Thompson - 14 Lee - 4 Poole / Toscano-Anderson - 2



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Wood - 24 Wood - 13 Porter Jr. - 11 Porter Jr. - 17 Green / Martin Jr. - 5 Christopher - 5 Christopher - 13 Mathews / Sengun - 4 3-Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

CURRY FLURRY

After having 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and five assists at halftime, it felt like Stephen Curry was due for another solid performance in a Warriors win. But Curry’s performance in the second half was exceptional. The guard scored 30 points in the second half, including a career-best 21 points in the fourth quarter. Curry finished the game with 40 points and nine assists while hitting seven 3-pointers, his most made 3’s since Dec. 23. It was the 47th game in Curry’s career that he scored at least 40 points with seven 3’s, the most in NBA history. James Harden ranks second with 31 such games.

Defense Offense pic.twitter.com/dBzMKzM4sK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2022

LOONEY GRABS 14 BOARDS

Kevon Looney continued his success on the glass on Monday night. Looney recorded 14 rebounds in the win, the seventh time in his last 10 games that he has recored double-digit rebounds. Looney is averaging 11.1 rebounds during that span, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

Loon's too tough on the boards



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/96TtUXzd3d — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2022

MOODY GETS THE START

Moses Moody was in the starting lineup for the second time in his career, the first time since Dec. 17. Moody, who was recalled from Santa Cruz on Monday morning and is averaging 27.4 points in the G League, was not short of confidence on Monday night. The rookie took seven shots in 24 minutes of action, including the first two field goal attempts of the game for the Dubs. Moody tied his season-high with 11 points in 25 minutes of action, making a career-high three 3-point attempts. He also added two rebounds, an assist and a block.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

A 17-2 Warriors run in a 2 minute 47 second span in the third frame extended the Warriors lead to 18 points. Stephen Curry led the offense in the span, scoring nine of the Warriors 17 points. The Dubs defense forced six turnovers during the run. The stretch was not enough to pull away, as the Rockets clawed back but could never get the lead.

SEASON SWEEP

With the win, the Warriors completed a season sweep against the Rockets for the second consecutive season. The Dubs have defeated the Rockets in six consecutive games and eight of the least 10 regular season matchups.

UP NEXT

The Dubs close their back-to-back set in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. This will be the second of four games against the Spurs this season, with the Spurs winning the first matchup 112-107 on Dec. 4. The Spurs have alternated wins and loses in their last five games, most recently falling 115-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Doug McDermott led the team with 24 points, while Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points off of the bench.

More Notables ...