Stephen Curry Scores 40 Points in Win Over Houston Rockets
The Dubs are currently riding a six-game winning streak
The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 122-108 at Toyota Center on Monday night.
Stephen Curry exploded for 40 points in the win, his sixth game with 40-plus points this season. He scored a career-best 21 points in the fourth quarter. Fellow All-Star Starter Andrew Wiggins added 23 points, while Kevon Looney recorded a game-high 14 rebounds.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 40
|Looney - 14
|Curry - 9
|Wiggins - 23
|Curry / Wiggins - 5
|Thompson / Wiggins - 3
|Thompson - 14
|Lee - 4
|Poole / Toscano-Anderson - 2
|
HOU
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Wood - 24
|Wood - 13
|Porter Jr. - 11
|Porter Jr. - 17
|Green / Martin Jr. - 5
|Christopher - 5
|Christopher - 13
|Mathews / Sengun - 4
|3-Tied - 2
CURRY FLURRY
After having 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and five assists at halftime, it felt like Stephen Curry was due for another solid performance in a Warriors win. But Curry’s performance in the second half was exceptional. The guard scored 30 points in the second half, including a career-best 21 points in the fourth quarter. Curry finished the game with 40 points and nine assists while hitting seven 3-pointers, his most made 3’s since Dec. 23. It was the 47th game in Curry’s career that he scored at least 40 points with seven 3’s, the most in NBA history. James Harden ranks second with 31 such games.
LOONEY GRABS 14 BOARDS
Kevon Looney continued his success on the glass on Monday night. Looney recorded 14 rebounds in the win, the seventh time in his last 10 games that he has recored double-digit rebounds. Looney is averaging 11.1 rebounds during that span, which ranks 10th in the NBA.
MOODY GETS THE START
Moses Moody was in the starting lineup for the second time in his career, the first time since Dec. 17. Moody, who was recalled from Santa Cruz on Monday morning and is averaging 27.4 points in the G League, was not short of confidence on Monday night. The rookie took seven shots in 24 minutes of action, including the first two field goal attempts of the game for the Dubs. Moody tied his season-high with 11 points in 25 minutes of action, making a career-high three 3-point attempts. He also added two rebounds, an assist and a block.
THIRD QUARTER RUN
A 17-2 Warriors run in a 2 minute 47 second span in the third frame extended the Warriors lead to 18 points. Stephen Curry led the offense in the span, scoring nine of the Warriors 17 points. The Dubs defense forced six turnovers during the run. The stretch was not enough to pull away, as the Rockets clawed back but could never get the lead.
SEASON SWEEP
With the win, the Warriors completed a season sweep against the Rockets for the second consecutive season. The Dubs have defeated the Rockets in six consecutive games and eight of the least 10 regular season matchups.
UP NEXT
The Dubs close their back-to-back set in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. This will be the second of four games against the Spurs this season, with the Spurs winning the first matchup 112-107 on Dec. 4. The Spurs have alternated wins and loses in their last five games, most recently falling 115-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Doug McDermott led the team with 24 points, while Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points off of the bench.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors earned their sixth-consecutive win to improve to 38-13 (.745) overall and 14-9 (.609) on the road this season… The Warriors have won seven of their last eight games and trail only the Suns for the NBA’s best record.
- The Warriors improve to 11-0 this season when scoring 120-or-more points (122 tonight).
- Golden State shot 53.8 percent from the field (43-80 FG), marking the third time in the last four games they have shot at least 50 percent from the field… The Warriors improve to 13-0 this season when shooting at least 50 percent.
- The Warriors have won six-straight games vs. the Rockets and swept the season series 3-0.
- Up Next: The Warriors travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs tomorrow night (5:30 p.m. PST).
- Stephen Curry recorded a game-high 40 points, marking his sixth 40-point game of the season (tied with Joel Embiid for the most in the league this season)… His 21 points in the fourth quarter set a new career high for points in a fourth quarter (prev. 20, four times)… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was Curry’s 37th career 20-point quarter, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant (36) for the most 20-point quarters since 1997-98 when play-by-play was first tracked…. Curry made seven 3-pointers in a game for the 10th time this season (Buddy Hield and Patty Mills are second with five each)… Curry had nine assists to one turnover – in the last eight games, he has 64 assists and 20 turnovers.
- Kevon Looney grabbed 14 rebounds, his second-straight game with 10-or-more rebounds (14th time this season).
- Klay Thompson scored 14 points, scoring in double figures in all 10 games he has played in this season.
- Moses Moody, recalled from Santa Cruz earlier today, made his second-career start and finished with a career-high-tying 11 points in a career-high-tying 25 minutes… His three 3-pointers set a new career high (prev. two on 12/18 at TOR)… Both career-high points and minutes were first set on 12/18 at TOR.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson scored 10 points to lead all Warriors reserves, reaching double figures in scoring for the sixth time this season.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 1/31/22
Hear from Stephen Curry following his 40-point performance in the Warriors' 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Postgame Warriors Talk - 1/31/22
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 1/31/22
Hear from Stephen Curry following his 40-point performance in the Warriors' 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
| 09:23
Postgame Warriors Talk: Moses Moody - 1/31/22
Hear from Moses Moody following his career-high-tying 11 points in the Warriors' 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
| 02:56
Postgame Warriors Talk: Juan Toscano-Anderson - 1/31/22
Hear from Juan Toscano-Anderson following the Warriors' 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday.
| 03:23
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: