Warriors Recall Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been recalled from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody recorded 27 points, on 52.4% shooting from the field (11-21 FG), to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 35 minutes during Santa Cruz’s 123-110 win at Austin on Sunday. Overall, the rookie guard has played in nine games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.66 steals in 32.3 minutes per game. He has appeared in 27 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.0 minutes per game.