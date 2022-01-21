Warriors Fall Just Short in Overtime Loss to Pacers

The Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in overtime on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Justin Holiday made a 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 110-110. Juan Toscano-Anderson had a chance to win it for the Warriors in the final seconds but could not finish a contested lay-up.

In overtime, the Dubs scored the first five points before the Pacers went on a 10-0 run. While trailing by three points in the last minute of overtime, the Warriors missed four 3-point attempts to tie the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 39 Looney - 15 Curry - 8 Looney - 13 Bjelica - 6 Iguodala / Poole - 4 Thompson - 12 4-Tied - 5 Kuminga / Looney - 3



IND Points Rebounds Assists Duarte - 27 Bitadze - 9 Bitadze - 5 Holiday - 16 3-Tied - 7 4-Tied - 3 Jackson - 15 Brissett - 6 Lamb - 2 More Stats | Highlights

CURRY FINDS HIS GROOVE

Stephen Curry scored 39 points in Thursday’s overtime loss, his most points since Dec. 23. Curry scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the Warriors final six points in regulation. But Curry was unable to get things going in overtime, missing all four of his field goal attempts. Curry became the first player in the NBA this season to hit 200 3-pointers.

LOONEY’S DOUBLE-DIGIT REBOUNDING

Kevon Looney recorded 15 rebounds on Thursday night, marking his fourth consecutive game securing double-digit rebounds, a career-high. Looney’s 13 points also marked the fourth career double-double in the center’s career, with three of those occurring this season and two coming in his last four games.

Looney is now averaging a career-high 7.2 rebounds per game this season.

L O O N pic.twitter.com/xsAqLA4i5B — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 21, 2022

PAYTON’S SLAM

Gary Payton II only recorded six points, but all three of his plays got the Chase Center fans on their feet. Payton’s first bucket was a transition dunk in the first quarter, before he had two fourth quarter dunks. Payton II perfectly read a Duane Washington Jr. pass and finished a reverse slam to give the Warriors a 94-89 lead. Shortly after, Curry found a cutting Payton to throw down a highlight-reel poster dunk on Goga Bitadze.

GARY PAYTON II

OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/wwy9lsSzCM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 21, 2022

FIRST QUARTER FREE THROWS

After scoring under 30 points in the first quarter in six of their past eight games, the Dubs hit the 30-marker in the opening frame on Thursday night, in part to their ability to get to the free throw line. The Warriors made 11 of their 14 free throw attempts in the first quarter, more than nine attempts above their season average in the opening quarter.

400 STRAIGHT SELLOUTS

Thursday night marked the 400th consecutive sellout for the Warriors (which includes regular season and playoffs games and not the 2020-21 season due to limited capacity crowds). The streak began on December 18, 2012 vs. New Orleans and is third longest active streak in the NBA.

Over the course of the sellout streak, the Warriors have compiled a home record of 300-100 (.750) through 400 regular season and postseason games, a mark that includes the team’s NBA record 54 consecutive regular season home wins, spanning January 31, 2015 through March 29, 2016.

UP NEXT

The Warriors won’t have too much time to think about Thursday’s loss, as the team completes their back-to-back set with the Houston Rockets on Friday night (7 p.m., NBCSBA). The Rockets have won two straight games, but still sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 14-32 record. Christian Wood leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.5 rebounds and 10.2 rebounds. Rookie Jalen Green, a teammate of Jonathan Kuminga for the G League Ignite last season, is averaging 14.8 points per game, the fourth highest amongst NBA rookies.