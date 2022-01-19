Golden State Warriors Expected to Register 400th Consecutive Sellout Thursday Night

With a capacity crowd of 18,064 expected to enter Chase Center as the Golden State Warriors take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow, Thursday, January 20, the Warriors will register their 400th consecutive sellout, setting a new franchise record. The current sellout streak, which includes home regular and postseason games, started on December 18, 2012, against the then-New Orleans Hornets. The streak does not include games during the 2020-21 NBA season due to limited capacity crowds.

Longest Active NBA Sellout Streaks *as of 1/19/22 Team Start Date Streak Dallas Mavericks 12/15/01 843 Miami Heat 4/23/10 471 Golden State Warriors 12/18/12 400

Over the course of the sellout streak, the Warriors have compiled a home record of 300-99 (.752) through 399 regular season and postseason games, a mark that includes the team’s NBA record 54 consecutive regular season home wins, spanning January 31, 2015 through March 29, 2016.

