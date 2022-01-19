Strong Start Lifts Warriors Past Pistons

The Warriors came out strong from the start and cruised to a 102-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

SPLASH BROS ARE BACK

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson recorded 31 of their combined 39 points in the first half of the contest. Thompson led all scorers with 21 points, shooting 6-for-13 from the field and adding three treys, with the guard launching a super splash before halftime to take the 66-38 lead. Curry posted 18 points and a team-high eight assists, shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

LOONEY SET THE TONE

Kevon Looney grabbed eight rebounds in nine minutes of play in opening frame, finishing with a total team-high-tying ten rebounds on the night. The center has matched a career-best three-straight games with 10-or-more rebounds. In the month of January, Looney ranks second among league leaders in rebounds. “I’m going out there and setting the tone,” Looney stated in his halftime interview.

FIRST CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLE

In his third start of the season, Dubs rookie Jonathan Kuminga posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The first-year forward has scratched double figures in his last five games played, averaging 16.8 points in that span. From defensive plays to high-flying dunks, Kuminga continues to demonstrate his versitility on the floor.

FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME

With the victory, the Warriors improve 32-12 on the season and retain the league’s best home record at 19-3. The Dubs have won seven of their last eight games at Chase Center. The squad will remain at on Warriors Ground to continue their seven-game homestand and host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night (7 p.m. NBCSBA, TNT).

MORE NOTABLES: