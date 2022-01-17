Dubs Falter In Road Trip Finale Against Timberwolves

While the Warriors were down by six at halftime, the Timberwolves used a 24-11 run to close out the third quarter and gain the advantage entering the final frame to deal the Dubs a 119-99 road loss on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 20 Looney - 12 2 Tied - 4 Kuminga - 19 Porter Jr. - 9 Poole - 3 2 Tied - 12 Kuminga - 7 3 Tied - 2



MIN Points Rebounds Assists Towns - 26 Towns - 11 Russell - 12 Nowell - 17 Reid- 9 2 Tied - 4 Beasley - 16 Vanderbilt- 6 Beasley - 3 More Stats

TEAM EFFORT AND ENERGY

Five Warriors posted double figures in the Dubs’ defeat, with Jordan Poole tallying a team-high 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Klay Thompson recorded 13 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes of play while Otto Porter Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds, going 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

WIGGINS WORKS THE THIRD

Andrew Wiggins hit his stride in the third quarter, posting eight of his 12 points to open the frame and give the Dubs their first lead of the night (64-62).

KUMINGA OFF THE BENCH

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga posted 19 points and seven rebounds, recording double figures in his fourth consecutive game. Over the last ten games, the first-year forward has averaged 10.3 points, shooting 49.2 percent from the field in that span.

SHORTHANDED SQUAD

The Warriors were shorthanded entering Sunday’s contest, playing without Stephen Curry (right hand soreness), Gary Payton II (lower back tightness) and Dryamond Green (left calf tightness). Green will receive physical therapy in the coming days and will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical and training staff.

Draymond Green, who exited last Sunday’s game due to a sore left calf, has been evaluated by several specialists over the last week—in addition to undergoing an MRI of his lower back the night of the game—to determine the cause of the soreness/tightness in his calf. pic.twitter.com/VjjssDL6VU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2022

UP NEXT

The Warriors wrap up the road trip (1-3) and make their way back to Chase Center to tip-off a seven-game homestand starting with a matchup against the Detriot Pistons on Tuesday.