Draymond Green Injury Update – 1/16/22

Draymond Green, who exited last Sunday’s game due to a sore left calf, has been evaluated by several specialists over the last week—in addition to undergoing an MRI of his lower back the night of the game—to determine the cause of the soreness/tightness in his calf. The evaluations indicated the left calf soreness/tightness is tied to the involvement of a disc in his lower back.

Draymond will receive physical therapy in the coming days and will continue to be monitored by the team’s medical and training staff. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.