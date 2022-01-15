Warriors Bounce Back, Beat Bulls
Kuminga Paces Dubs with 25 Points as Warriors Put Forth Highest Scoring Effort of the Season
The Warriors had it clicking from the start and took care of business in Friday’s 138-96 win in Chicago.
After Thursday’s nightmarish start led to their fourth loss in their last five games, the Dubs turned the tables and attacked the Bulls early. The Warriors broke the game open in the second quarter and never took their foot off the gas in a statement win over the first place team in the Eastern Conference.
Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga paced the Dubs with 25 points in 26 minutes and both Jordan Poole (22 points) and Andrew Wiggins (21 points) started strong in the win, and the Warriors went on to put forth their highest scoring effort of the season.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Kuminga - 25
|Looney - 12
|Bjelica - 7
|Poole - 22
|Bjelica - 11
|Porter - 6
|Wiggins - 21
|Porter - 7
|Wiggins - 6
|
CHI
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|White - 20
|Vucevic - 14
|DaRozan - 7
|Vucevic - 19
|Simonovic - 4
|Vucevic - 5
|DeRozan - 17
|3 Tied - 3
|3 Tied - 3
SPLASHING OUT OF THE GATES
If Thursday’s defeat in Milwaukee left a foul taste in their mouth, the Dubs certainly washed that out with their fast start on Friday. The Dubs scored on five of their first six possessions, the first three of which resulted in 3-pointers from three different players. Andrew Wiggins knocked down one of those early treys and hit five of his six shot attempts for 12 points in the first quarter, and Jordan Poole was right behind him with 11 points in the period.
IGUODALA DOES IT ALL
Veteran swingman Andre Iguodala only played 11 minutes, but he made plays all over the court. He keyed an 11-0 run in the second quarter with his defense, including a steal that he turned into a behind-the-back pass to Damion Lee for a Fastbreak layup. Iguodala finished the game with four steals, three assists and a block, and with the Warriors up big, he didn’t play in the game’s second half.
KUMINGA ON A ROLL
The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga showed off his athleticism throughout the lopsided victory. He shot 10-for-12 from the floor with four of his career-high 10 made field goals coming by way of dunks. His 25 points – one off of his career-high -- marked the third straight double-digit scoring effort by the Warriors rookie, and his three assists and three blocks were career bests.
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
The Warriors outscored the Bulls in every quarter, and they broke the game open during a 41-19 second period. The Warriors’ 78 points in the first half were the most team has scored in any half this season, and they finished the game shooting 56.4 percent from the floor for 138 points, both season-highs. All 11 Warriors who played made at least one field goal and their 39 assists, on 53 made shots, were distributed among 10 different players.
UP NEXT: The Warriors will close out their current four-game road trip on Sunday in Minnesota before coming home to open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday against Detroit.
MORE NOTABLES:
- The Warriors improved to 31-11 (.738) on the season and 13-8 (.619) on the road, snapping a four-game road losing streak and winning their first game of the current four-game road trip (1-2).
- The Warriors won their 10th-straight game over the Bulls (five-straight on the road), sweeping the season series for the fifth consecutive campaign.
- Golden State improved to 4-3 in the second game of a back-to-back set this season.
- The Warriors are the second team ever to lead by at least 30 points at halftime following a game in which they trailed by at least 30 points at the half, joining the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 10-11, 1990 (Elias Sports Bureau).
- The Warriors shot a season-high 56.4 percent from the field, dished out a season-high-tying 39 assists, and committed a season-low-tying seven turnovers.
- Tonight marked the third time this season the Warriors had three 20-point scorers (3-0 in those games).
- The Warriors improved to 8-4 this season against the top four teams record-wise in each respective conference.
- Stephen Curry finished with 19 points and hit four threes, extending his NBA-record streak to 164 consecutive games with at least one three-pointer.
- Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points (20 in the first half) on 8-of-11 from the field, reaching the 20-point plateau for the 14th time this season.
- Otto Porter Jr. made his fifth start of the season, recording nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and career-high-tying five steals.
- Nemanja Bjelica grabbed a season-high-tying 11 rebounds and dished out a season-high seven assists off the bench.
- Kevon Looney recorded his third career double-double (second of the season) with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/14/22
Hear from Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr following the Warriors' 138-96 win over the Bulls on Friday.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 1/14/22
Hear from Warriors guard Stephen Curry following the Warriors' 138-96 win over the Bulls on Friday.
| 08:21
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jonathan Kuminga - 1/14/22
Hear from Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga following the Warriors' 138-96 win over the Bulls on Friday.
| 05:03
