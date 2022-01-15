Warriors Bounce Back, Beat Bulls

The Warriors had it clicking from the start and took care of business in Friday’s 138-96 win in Chicago.

After Thursday’s nightmarish start led to their fourth loss in their last five games, the Dubs turned the tables and attacked the Bulls early. The Warriors broke the game open in the second quarter and never took their foot off the gas in a statement win over the first place team in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga paced the Dubs with 25 points in 26 minutes and both Jordan Poole (22 points) and Andrew Wiggins (21 points) started strong in the win, and the Warriors went on to put forth their highest scoring effort of the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 25 Looney - 12 Bjelica - 7 Poole - 22 Bjelica - 11 Porter - 6 Wiggins - 21 Porter - 7 Wiggins - 6



CHI Points Rebounds Assists White - 20 Vucevic - 14 DaRozan - 7 Vucevic - 19 Simonovic - 4 Vucevic - 5 DeRozan - 17 3 Tied - 3 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

SPLASHING OUT OF THE GATES

If Thursday’s defeat in Milwaukee left a foul taste in their mouth, the Dubs certainly washed that out with their fast start on Friday. The Dubs scored on five of their first six possessions, the first three of which resulted in 3-pointers from three different players. Andrew Wiggins knocked down one of those early treys and hit five of his six shot attempts for 12 points in the first quarter, and Jordan Poole was right behind him with 11 points in the period.

IGUODALA DOES IT ALL

Veteran swingman Andre Iguodala only played 11 minutes, but he made plays all over the court. He keyed an 11-0 run in the second quarter with his defense, including a steal that he turned into a behind-the-back pass to Damion Lee for a Fastbreak layup. Iguodala finished the game with four steals, three assists and a block, and with the Warriors up big, he didn’t play in the game’s second half.

that's one for the highlight reel fasho @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/w5pSaGZEO5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2022

KUMINGA ON A ROLL

The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jonathan Kuminga showed off his athleticism throughout the lopsided victory. He shot 10-for-12 from the floor with four of his career-high 10 made field goals coming by way of dunks. His 25 points – one off of his career-high -- marked the third straight double-digit scoring effort by the Warriors rookie, and his three assists and three blocks were career bests.

JK was EVERYWHERE tonight pic.twitter.com/c8UY31kln0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 15, 2022

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

The Warriors outscored the Bulls in every quarter, and they broke the game open during a 41-19 second period. The Warriors’ 78 points in the first half were the most team has scored in any half this season, and they finished the game shooting 56.4 percent from the floor for 138 points, both season-highs. All 11 Warriors who played made at least one field goal and their 39 assists, on 53 made shots, were distributed among 10 different players.

UP NEXT: The Warriors will close out their current four-game road trip on Sunday in Minnesota before coming home to open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday against Detroit.

MORE NOTABLES: