Warriors Outlast Heat

The Warriors made several key defensive stops down the stretch to hold off the Heat in Monday’s 115-108 victory at Chase Center.

Despite some tough play from the Heat, the Warriors answered every Miami run and held the lead for nearly the entire game. But after Miami trimmed what was a 10-point fourth quarter lead down to four, the Warriors stepped up their defense and held the Heat scoreless over a three-and-a-half minute stretch late in the fourth quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 32 Green - 8 Green - 13 Wiggins - 22 Wiggins - 6 Curry - 10 Payton - 14 3 Tied - 5 Poole - 5



MIA Points Rebounds Assists Butler - 22 Yurtseven - 17 Lowry - 11 Martin - 19 Martin - 9 Herro - 4 Herro - 18 Lowry - 6 Butler - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Draymond Green made the final stop of that stretch with an impressive block at the rim, and Jordan Poole put the exclamation point on the game-clinching 7-0 Warriors spurt with a slam on the other end of the court.

Poole paced the Dubs with 32 points in 26 minutes off the bench and Andrew Wiggins came through with 22 points, while Draymond Green tallied 13 assists as the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 29-7.

DRAYMOND DISHIN’

The Warriors had 39 assists for the second-straight game, and at the center of the Dubs’ dime party was Draymond Green. Playing in his first game since Christmas Day due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the three-time All-Star had six of the team’s 12 assists in the first quarter, and he didn’t slow down from there. Green's 13 helpers were one short of his season-high, and in addition to guiding the Dubs’ offense, he made his mark defensively with his fourth straight game with multiple blocks.

never game up on the play

& got rewarded @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Af68dADOJC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2022

POOLE STEPS UP

With Stephen Curry having an off-night (3-for-17 FGs, 1-for-10 3FGs), Jordan Poole came off the bench and immediately made his presence felt. He made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and had five in the game. Poole shot 12-for-17 from the floor, marking the first time a Warriors reserve scored over 30 points since Ian Clark had 36 points in a loss to the Spurs on March 11, 2017. In addition, he became the first player in the NBA this season to score at least 30 points in fewer than 27 minutes.

32 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-9 3FG



Jordan Poole provided a spark off the bench pic.twitter.com/MK3hbAxdyG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2022

WIGGINS’ QUICK START

Andrew Wiggins had the hot hand early, making two quick 3-pointers and scoring the first eight points of the game for the Warriors. Wiggins would make six of his first eight shots before finishing with 22 points, his fourth straight game with at least 20 points.

Wiggs showin' off the range early @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/DKCQjZiMWA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2022

PERSISTENT HEAT

The Heat entered the game with several key players injured or out as a result of the league’s health and safety protocols. And it didn’t get any better for Miami when star wing Jimmy Butler left the game in the third quarter with an injury to his right ankle. Butler had 22 points to pace the Heat, who also got 19 points from Caleb Martin, 18 from Tyler Herro and 16 from veteran guard Kyle Lowry to go along with his 11 assists.

KLAY’S RETURN GETTING CLOSER

Klay Thompson’s return to game action is drawing near, and Monday night marked the first time this season that he warmed up with fans in attendance. The Warriors’ organization has said that Thompson’s first game back will come at home, and assuming that holds true, Sunday’s game vs. Cleveland is the next potential game Thompson can play. A five-time NBA All-Star and three-time champ, Thompson hasn’t played since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will open a two-day, two-game road trip on Wednesday as they visit the Dallas Mavericks. This will be the first of this season's four matchups with the Mavs, and the Dubs will close out their quick trip in New Orleans on Thursday.

