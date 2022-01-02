Warriors Win a Wild One in Utah
Three Warriors Score 20-Plus Points as Dubs Come Up Clutch Against the Jazz
Talk about closing out a win. After the Jazz stormed the Dubs with a 41-point third quarter, the Warriors’ – available – veterans stepped up in the fourth period to lead the Dubs to a 123-116 road win over the Jazz on Saturday.
Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala each knocked down huge 3-pointers in the final two minutes, and the Warriors’ out-scored Utah 37-25 in the fourth quarter to pick up an impressive New Year’s Night victory over the team with the third best record in the NBA.
Curry led the Dubs with 28 points, Andrew Wiggins came through with 25 points and Otto Porter Jr. did some of everything (20 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) as the Dubs improved to 28-7 on the season.
After holiday wins in each of their last two road outings, the Dubs will come home to host the Heat on Monday.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 28
|Looney - 7
|Curry - 9
|Wiggins - 25
|Porter - 7
|Porter - 8
|Porter - 20
|Iguodala - 7
|Iguodala - 8
|
UTA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Clarkson - 20
|Gobert - 19
|Mitchell - 9
|Bogdanovic - 20
|Bogdanovic - 6
|Conley - 3
|Gobert / Mitchell - 20
|Mitchell - 6
|3 Tied - 2
VETS FINISH STRONG
Although the Warriors are currently without two franchise cornerstone veterans in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the team’s veterans who were active in Saturday’s game came through with the game on the line. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter scored 32 of the team’s 37 points in the fourth quarter, including the team’s last 28 points over the final eight minutes of the game.
After Curry tied the game at 101-101 with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter, Wiggins would score the team’s next eight points, and the Warriors never trailed for the remainder of the game. Iguodala scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth period, and his dagger with 40 seconds left in the game put the exclamation point on one of the biggest wins of the season.
UTAH’S THIRD QUARTER BLITZ
The Warriors entered halftime with a 14-point advantage, but the Jazz quickly erased that behind a 41-22 third quarter. Utah had four players who would score 20 points in the game – Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic – and the Jazz would lead by as many as eight points before the Dubs made their run in the fourth quarter.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
With the Dubs up two with a minute and half left in the game, Otto Porter Jr. passed to Stephen Curry, who was cutting toward the basket. With Utah’s defensive standout Rudy Gobert ready to challenge Curry at the rim, the Dubs’ two-time MVP dished out to Gary Payton II at the three-point line. Curry motioned for Payton to pass the ball out to Otto Porter Jr. on the right wing, which he did, and Curry ran around a Payton screen. Porter delivered the pass to Curry, who caught the pass and promptly launched a three from the right wing. Curry’s sixth 3-pointer of the game put the Dubs up by five with 1:25 left, and the Jazz were never able to make it a one-possession game after that.
CURRY MAKES MORE NBA HISTORY
Another game, another record. This time, he broke his own, as Saturday marked Stephen Curry’s 158th consecutive game with at least one made 3-pointer. The streak breaks his own NBA record (157) that he set from Nov. 13, 2014 through Nov. 3, 2016.
WELCOME BACK POOLE
The Warriors continue to have several players out due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but they got Jordan Poole back for Saturday’s game. The third-year guard had missed the last six games but had 10 points in 17 minutes off the bench, going 3-for-6 from the floor and 1-for-2 on 3-pointers.
PORTER’S STRONG START
Otto Porter Jr. bounced back from a scoreless outing in Tuesday’s home loss to the Nuggets and nearly had a triple-double. He was particularly active in the first quarter, when he scored or assisted on 10 of the team’s first 11 shots. He had 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting, along with five assists, in the first quarter, and he’d finish with season-highs in scoring (20) and assists (8).
More Notables ...
- The Warriors improved to 28-7, the NBA’s best record… Golden State has yet to lose back-to-back games this season.
- Golden State recorded a season-high 39 assists, two shy of the NBA season high of 41 set by Memphis (12/2 vs. OKC)… The 22 assists in the first half was the most for the Warriors in any half this season (prev. 21, twice).
- The Warriors improve to 5-16 (.238) on New Year’s Day, including 4-13 (.235) on the road… The Warriors improve to 36-41 (.468) in their first game of the calendar year, ending a three-game losing streak in the first game of the new year.
- Tonight’s win snapped a four-game road losing streak for Golden State at Utah… The Warriors hold a 1-0 lead in their four-game season series with the Jazz… Golden State has won three-straight games vs. Utah overall.
- Three Warriors scored at least 20 points in the same contest for the first time since Oct. 26, 2021 at Oklahoma City (Curry, Wiggins, Lee).
- The Warriors used their eighth unique starting lineup of the season and seventh in the last eight games.
- Golden State improved to 20-0 this season when scoring at least 110 points and 7-0 when reaching at least 120 points.
- The Warriors recorded 10 steals, improving to 20-0 when recording more steals than their opponent and 13-0 when recording 10-or-more steals this season.
- Golden State shot 53.5 percent from the field, improving to 9-0 this season when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
- Golden State has its best record after 35 games since 2017-18 when they started 28-7.
- The Warriors made a season high 53.1% of their shots from 3-point range (prev. .500, 12/6 vs. ORL).
- Utah scored 41 points in the third quarter, the most points the Warriors have allowed in any quarter this season, surpassing the 40 points scored by the Clippers in the second quarter on October 21.
- Stephen Curry made six 3-pointers – his NBA-best 15th time this season with six-or-more 3-pointers in a game, no other player has more than seven such games – and set a new NBA record for most consecutive games with a 3-pointer (158-consecutive games), passing his own previous NBA record of 157.
- Otto Porter Jr.'s five assists in the first quarter were the most he has handed out in any quarter in his career (prev. four, three times).
- Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, his 11th 20-point game of the season.
- Andre Iguodala tallied a season-high-tying 12 points.
- Kevon Looney dished out a career-high six assists (prev. five, four times).
- Gary Payton ll scored in double figures for the sixth time this season… He made his fifth appearance in the Warriors starting five.
NEXT UP: