Warriors Hold Off Late Blazers Charge to Win Sixth Straight

Stephen Curry had 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 25 and Draymond Green came within two rebounds of a triple-double in the Warriors’ 118-103 victory over the visiting Trail Blazers on Friday night.

After a back-and-forth first quarter that featured five lead changes and five ties, the Dubs broke the game open with a 16-2 run going into halftime. The Warriors stretched their lead to 21 points in the third quarter but Portland got back into the game with a 19-7 run to open the fourth period. The Trail Blazers got within eight points in the period but clutch baskets from Curry helped the Dubs preserve their sixth consecutive win.

The victory wrapped up a 3-0 homestand for the Warriors, who improved to 17-2 on the season and will open a two-game road trip with a Sunday matinee against the Los Angeles Clippers.

SECOND QUARTER RUN

With 2:49 left in the second quarter, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic threw down a dunk to cap a 12-4 Trail Blazers run that tied the game at 42-42. The Warriors responded with some great ball movement on the other end and Jordan Poole ended the possession with his first 3-pointer of the game. That Poole trey would be the first of four Warriors 3-pointers in the final two and a half minutes of the half, as he and Curry had two treys apiece during the 16-2 run. That gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game (14) to that point, and the Dubs would never trail again.

STEPH’S BACK-TO-BACK SPLASH

Although the Warriors never trailed in the second half, Portland made a run at the start of the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simon’s third 3-pointer of the period brought Portland to within eight points with 5:31 left in the game, but Curry answered with consecutive 3-pointers to push the Warriors’ advantage back into double digits. Curry added two more layups and had 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and in the process he passed Scottie Pippen (18,940) for 62nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. It was Curry’s seventh 30-point game of the season, and he added eight assists and seven rebounds in the win.

DUBS DEFENSE BACK AT IT

The Warriors entered the game with the best defense in the NBA, leading the league in points allowed (100.8), opponent field goal percentage (42.0%) and defensive rating (99.7 points allowed per 100 possessions), and Friday provided another standout effort in that regard. The Dubs held Portland to 41.9 percent shooting and yielded just 70 points through the first three quarters of the game. Plus, Portland’s dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were each held to 16 points, shooting a combined 11-for-32 from the floor.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE DRAY

Anchoring the Dubs’ defensive effort was Draymond Green, who tallied three blocks and two steals in the win. But Green was also getting it done offensively with 12 points and 12 assists to go along with his eight rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

10 IN A ROW AT HOME

All five starters scored in double figures and the Warriors shot 54 percent from the floor as the Dubs picked up their 10th straight home win, all of which have been decided by at least 10 points. The Dubs are 11-1 on the home hardwood and will open a four-game homestand next Friday after their upcoming two-game road trip.

