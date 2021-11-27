Warriors Hold Off Late Blazers Charge to Win Sixth Straight
Curry and Wiggins Combine for 57 Points, Green Posts Double-Double in Homestand Finale
Stephen Curry had 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 25 and Draymond Green came within two rebounds of a triple-double in the Warriors’ 118-103 victory over the visiting Trail Blazers on Friday night.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 32
|Green - 8
|Green - 12
|Wiggins - 25
|Toscano-Anderson - 8
|Curry - 8
|Poole - 14
|Curry/Looney - 7
|Poole - 5
POR
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Simons - 19
|McCollum - 7
|Lillard - 6
|Nurkic - 17
|Covington - 6
|McCollum - 4
|Lillard/McCollum - 16
|Nance/Simons - 6
|Nance/Nurkic - 3
After a back-and-forth first quarter that featured five lead changes and five ties, the Dubs broke the game open with a 16-2 run going into halftime. The Warriors stretched their lead to 21 points in the third quarter but Portland got back into the game with a 19-7 run to open the fourth period. The Trail Blazers got within eight points in the period but clutch baskets from Curry helped the Dubs preserve their sixth consecutive win.
The victory wrapped up a 3-0 homestand for the Warriors, who improved to 17-2 on the season and will open a two-game road trip with a Sunday matinee against the Los Angeles Clippers.
SECOND QUARTER RUN
With 2:49 left in the second quarter, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic threw down a dunk to cap a 12-4 Trail Blazers run that tied the game at 42-42. The Warriors responded with some great ball movement on the other end and Jordan Poole ended the possession with his first 3-pointer of the game. That Poole trey would be the first of four Warriors 3-pointers in the final two and a half minutes of the half, as he and Curry had two treys apiece during the 16-2 run. That gave the Warriors their biggest lead of the game (14) to that point, and the Dubs would never trail again.
STEPH’S BACK-TO-BACK SPLASH
Although the Warriors never trailed in the second half, Portland made a run at the start of the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simon’s third 3-pointer of the period brought Portland to within eight points with 5:31 left in the game, but Curry answered with consecutive 3-pointers to push the Warriors’ advantage back into double digits. Curry added two more layups and had 10 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and in the process he passed Scottie Pippen (18,940) for 62nd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. It was Curry’s seventh 30-point game of the season, and he added eight assists and seven rebounds in the win.
DUBS DEFENSE BACK AT IT
The Warriors entered the game with the best defense in the NBA, leading the league in points allowed (100.8), opponent field goal percentage (42.0%) and defensive rating (99.7 points allowed per 100 possessions), and Friday provided another standout effort in that regard. The Dubs held Portland to 41.9 percent shooting and yielded just 70 points through the first three quarters of the game. Plus, Portland’s dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were each held to 16 points, shooting a combined 11-for-32 from the floor.
DOUBLE-DOUBLE DRAY
Anchoring the Dubs’ defensive effort was Draymond Green, who tallied three blocks and two steals in the win. But Green was also getting it done offensively with 12 points and 12 assists to go along with his eight rebounds for his second double-double of the season.
10 IN A ROW AT HOME
All five starters scored in double figures and the Warriors shot 54 percent from the floor as the Dubs picked up their 10th straight home win, all of which have been decided by at least 10 points. The Dubs are 11-1 on the home hardwood and will open a four-game homestand next Friday after their upcoming two-game road trip.
MORE NOTABLES
- Golden State improved to 11-1 at home, the league’s best home record… The Warriors record of 17-2 also leads the NBA… Golden State has won six-straight games, its second-longest streak of the season (seven), sweeping its three-game homestand.
- The Warriors have won 10-straight at home, all by double figures, matching the second-longest such streak in team history (1/10-2/25/17), trailing only an 11-game streak during the 2016-17 season (12/22/14-1/23/15)… According to the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the 19th time in franchise history the Warriors have won 10-or-more consecutive homes games and the fifth time since 2014-15… During the current streak, the Warriors are outscoring opponents, 118.5 to 98.5 points per game and outshooting them from the field (.493 to .407) and 3-point range (.375 to .317).
- Golden State remains the only team in the NBA to have scored 100-plus point in every game this season.
- The Warriors have won 32 of their last 39 regular season games dating back to last season.
- Golden State made a season-high 54.0% of their shots from the field, surpassing Wednesday night’s previous season-high of 52.5% vs. Philadelphia… The Warriors are 6-0 this season when shooting at least 50 percent from the field… They also sank a season-high-tying 47 field goals (11/5 vs. NOP).
- Golden State dished out 30-plus assists for the 12th time this season, including the last three consecutively.
- The Warriors improved to 4-0 in games in which they shoot at least 50 percent from the field and record at least 30 assists.
- All nine available players for the Warriors saw action in tonight’s game... Andre Iguodala missed his seventh game of the season and fifth-straight due to right knee soreness… Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were assigned to G League affiliate Santa Cruz… Damion Lee missed the game due to personal reasons… Jeff Dowtin Jr. was also with Santa Cruz… Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) have yet to play this season.
- ATTENDANCE: 18,064 (389th Consecutive Sellout)
- Stephen Curry recorded his seventh game of 30-plus points this season, posting a game-high 32 points… He passed Scottie Pippen (18,940) for 62nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list after entering the game with 18,913 career points.
- Draymond Green tallied his second double-double of the season, recording 12 points (two shy of his season high of 14) and 12 assists, also two shy of his season high of 14.
- Andrew Wiggins scored 20-plus points for the sixth time this season.
- Kevon Looney posted a season-high 12 points (previous: 11 on 11/10 vs. MIN), his second outing with double-figures on the season.
- Jordan Poole dished out five assists, his fourth outing of five-or-more assists this season… Prior to this season, he had 13 total games of five-plus assists.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson grabbed a season-high eight rebounds (previous: six, twice)… Over his last two games he is averaging 10.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 24 minutes per contest.
