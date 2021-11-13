Warriors Ride Curry's 40-Point Night to Win Over Bulls

The Warriors ended their eight-game homestand with a bang, beating the visiting Bulls 119-93 on Friday night at Chase Center.

Stephen Curry connected on a season-high matching nine 3-pointers and tallied 40 points, Draymond Green flirted with a triple-double and the Dubs’ rode an impressive defensive effort to their seventh straight win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 40 Looney - 10 Green - 7 Wiggins - 15 Green - 9 Curry - 5 Poole - 14 Wiggins - 7 Bjelica - 4



CHI Points Rebounds Assists LaVine - 23 Johnson - 7 DaRozan - 5 DeRozan - 18 Jones - 6 Caruso - 5 2 Tied - 9 LaVine - 6 Ball - 3 More Stats | Highlights

After starting the game with some sloppy play – the Dubs had five of their seven first quarter turnovers in the first four-and-a-half minutes of the game, the team locked in defensively. Down by six points at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors outscored Chicago 63-33 over the second and third quarters and maintained the double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

CURRY ON A MISSION

Playing against a Bulls team that started the evening tied for first place in the Eastern Conference, Curry answered the challenge. He hit two early 3-pointers in the second period to get momentum back in the Dubs’ favor, and he continued to attack the Bulls’ usual tough defense throughout the night. Curry would finish the game with 40 points, his third 40-point game of the season, matching his season-high with nine 3-pointers. Curry shot 15-for-24 overall, and the Warriors outscored Chicago by 31 points in Curry’s 34 minutes of game action.

DUBS DEFENDING

The Bulls came into Friday’s game with the fifth best offense in the NBA, averaging 110.5 points per 100 possessions. But the Warriors’ have the league’s best defense (99.2 points allowed per 100 possessions), and that started to show itself after the first quarter. The Dubs’ had more points in the third quarter (35) than Chicago had over the second and third quarters combined (33), and the Bulls finished with a season-low 93 points. The Warriors forced Chicago into 20 turnovers, 15 of those coming by way of steals. Gary Payton II accounted for three of those steals, including one that he turned into a reverse dunk on the other end that gave the Warriors a lead they would never relinquish in the second quarter.

the Gary Payton II experience pic.twitter.com/yWo9dLTgQO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

WARRIORS THROW DOWN

That Payton steal and dunk was one of several eyebrow raising Warriors hammers throughout the game, as Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga all came through with some rim-rocking dunks that had Chase Center rocking.

WHEN A HOMESTAND ENDS, A ROAD TRIP BEGINS

The Warriors finished what was tied for the longest homestand in franchise history with a 7-1 record. The Dubs opened the homestand with an overtime loss to the Grizzlies but then rallied for seven straight wins, with each of those victories being decided by at least 13 points. After being home for two and a half weeks, the Warriors will look to keep the momentum rolling as they hit the road for four straight games in a six-day span that starts on Sunday in Charlotte.

