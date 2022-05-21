Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 5/22/22

After two games at home, the Warriors head to Dallas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

HEADING TO DALLAS UP 2-0

The Warriors took care of business at home and hold a 2-0 series advantage going into Sunday’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors won the first road game of each of their first two series in the postseason, and the Dubs have won a road game in 25 consecutive playoff series dating back to 2013. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have gone 5-1 at home this postseason and they’ll look to get back into the series with Games 3 and 4 of this series taking place on their home floor.

WARRIORS PLAYOFF WATCH PARTY AT THRIVE CITY

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors overcame a 19-point deficit and controlled the second half in Friday's 126-117 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW DAL PTS: 114.9 (1st) PTS: 105.7 (10th) REB: 44.3 (5th) REB: 36.3 (15th) AST: 27.9 (1st) AST: 18.3 (15th)

FINISHING STRONG

The Warriors have a reputation for playing their best ball in the third quarter, but this series that has extended into the fourth quarter as well. Through the first two games of these conference finals, the Dubs have outscored the Mavericks 126-87 in the second half. On Friday, the Warriors put the game away with a 43-point fourth quarter, the second highest scoring fourth period in Warriors playoff history. Additionally, the Dubs yielded just 13 Dallas points in the third quarter, which was especially important considering the Mavericks couldn’t seem to miss a perimeter shot in the first half. The Warriors have overcome double-digit deficits in several wins this postseason, and that has everything to do with the team’s ability to close out games.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Loooney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (fractured elbow) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out. Team Notes

EFFICIENT DUBS

One of the reasons for these strong finishes in these last two games has been the scoring contributions from multiple players beyond the usual suspects. Yes, Stephen Curry has been the team’s leading scorer this series, but Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney have also scored in double figures in each game so far, and they are shooting a combined 24-for-30 from the floor this series. On Friday, Porter made multiple shots in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors ahead, while Looney was in the right place at the right time, making several shots at the rim made possible by teammates’ drives. Looney’s 21 points in Game 2 were a career-high – for both regular season and playoffs – and he’s made such an impact over the last few games that some fans were chanting “M-V-P” when Looney was at the free throw line on Thursday.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (26.8) PTS: Doncic (31.4) REB: Green (7.2) REB: Doncic (9.4) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Doncic (6.5)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Mavericks have shot more 3-pointers than two-point shot attempts in each game this series, and they’ve seen mixed results. On Wednesday, Dallas’ inability to make shots put them in a hole early, but on Friday they held the lead through the first three quarters of the game largely because of their perimeter shooting. Dallas made five of their first seven 3-pointers in Game 2, and they wound up making seven more threes than the Dubs on Friday. Three Mavericks players made at least five 3-pointers on Friday, and with the next two games being played in Dallas, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see some more role players take and make more perimeter shots. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson are coming off big games, but what has hurt the Mavs’ has been their inability to defend. The Mavericks had the fifth best defense in the NBA during the regular season and they held Phoenix to below 100 points in three of their seven games last round. The Warriors have shot 56 percent from the floor through the first two games, and the Mavs will need to bring that down a notch or two if they want to get back in to this series.