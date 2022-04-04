Game Preview: Warriors vs. Lakers - 4/7/22

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday for the Dubs’ final regular season home game of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday for the Dubs’ final regular season home game of the 2021-22 campaign. Thursday’s matchup will be the fourth and final regular season meeting between the two clubs, as the Warriors have won two of the first three head-to-head matchups. There will be various activations taking place on Warriors Ground to celebrate the regular season home finale including a special halftime performance by K-pop star and Warriors ambassador, BamBam. All fans in game attendance will receive a Warriors’ 75th Anniversary Pennant, courtesy of Chase, plus fans using their Chase card can get 50 percent off at all Chase Center eateries and Warriors Shop locations.

Ahead of the game, BamBam and the Warriors will drop an exclusive, co-branded merchandise line at the Thrive City Warriors Shop at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and 50 lucky fans will get to meet the pop star. Fans who purchase merchandise at the event will be randomly selected for a chance to meet BamBam and have the new merchandise signed in Thrive City.

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Wiggins (25) and Jordan Poole (22) combined for 47 points as the Dubs picked up their second straight victory with Sunday’s 109-90 triumph in Sacramento. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 50-29 31-47 3rd in West 11th in West PTS: 110.7 (15th) PTS: 111.6 (12th) REB: 45.5 (7th) REB: 43.9 (20th) AST: 26.9 (5th) AST: 24.1 (16th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

LAL: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Quinndary Weatherspoon is TBD. Team Notes



LAL: LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) are questionable. Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) is out. Team Notes

POOLE PRIMED FOR THE POSTSEASON

Jordan Poole is coming off a 22-point production on Sunday, extending his career-best 20-point streak to 17 games, averaging 26.4 points per game in that span. Poole joins just ten other Warriors in franchise history in owning a 20-point streak of that length. The third-year guard recently recorded consecutive 30-point games for the second time in his career, posting 38 points (March 30) and 31 points (April 2), respectively. In 73 regular season games played, Poole owns a true shooting percentage of 60.2 this season and is averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds on the 2021-22 campaign.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: James (30.3) REB: Green (7.4) REB: Davis (9.8) AST: Green (7.0) AST: Westbrook (7.1)

LOS ANGELES LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

Entering Tuesday’s slate of NBA action, the Lakers have lost six straight games and trail the Spurs by 2.0 games for the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. The Lakers have struggled with injuries this season, with the squad without LeBron James in their recent loss to Denver on Sunday, and Anthony Davis recently returned from a right midfoot sprain. With James and Anthony – and their combined 53 points and 18 rebounds a game – sidelined in recent games, veteran guard Russell Westbrook has shouldered more of the load, averaging 21.6 points on 52.4 percent shooting over his last nine games. With just four regular season games remaining and being on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament, it’s now or never for the Lakers, who play the NBA-leading Suns on Tuesday ahead of their matchup against the Warriors on Thursday.