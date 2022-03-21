Game Preview: Warriors at Magic - 3/22/22

The Warriors face off against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday for the first of a five-game road trip.

DUBS TIP OFF FIVE-GAME ROAD TRIP

The Warriors face off against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday for the first of a five-game road trip. Tuesday’s matchup will be the second and final regular season meeting between the two clubs. Andrew Wiggins sank a career-high eight 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 126-95 victory over the Magic on Dec. 6.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors erased a 14-point deficit, but San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson sank a game-winning putback on a missed free throw in the final second to hand the Dubs a 110-108 loss on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW ORL 47-24 19-53 3rd in West 15th in East PTS: 111.2 (13th) PTS: 104.3 (28th) REB: 45.5 (9th) REB: 44.2 (18th) AST: 27.2 (5th) AST: 23.4 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

ORL: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament), Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness), Moses Moody (right shoulder soreness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out. Team Notes



ORL: Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out. Team Notes

PORTER PRODUCING

Otto Porter Jr. recorded his third double-double of the season after posting 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds on Sunday. Porter grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the feat, also marking a career-high for the nine-year forward. The 16-point, 16-rebound bench performance marked the first of its kind by a Warrior since Corey Maggette in 2009. Moreover, Porter became the first Warrior to record 15-or-more rebounds off the bench since Andrew Bogut in 2015. "Otto was great,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared after the game. “He's one of the smartest players I've ever been around.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL PTS: Curry (25.5) PTS: Anthony (17.0) REB: Looney (7.5) REB: Carter Jr. (10.5) AST: Green (7.1) AST: Anthony (5.7)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

While the 19-53 Orlando Magic are eliminated from playoff contention, the team continues to compete, posting victories in three of their last six games. Guard Cole Anthony, who participated in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Content, is averaging a team-high 17.0 points and 5.7 assists on the season. Forward Wendell Carter Jr. posted 30 points and 16 rebounds in the team’s recent win over the Thunder, adding two assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes of play. Carter is averaging 15.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in the 2021-22 campaign. Orlando rookie Franz Wagner has served as a consistent starter for the squad in his first year, posting a number of noteworthy performances during the 2021-22 season and joining Anthony in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars event.