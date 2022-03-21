Warriors Fall To Spurs in Devastating Fashion on Sunday Night

Keldon Johnson hit a game-winning shot with .3 seconds remaining in regulation to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 14 points in the game and clawed their way back in to tie the game with 2:49 remaining. The two teams traded a couple of baskets and a Jordan Poole layup evened the game at 107-107 with 54.4 seconds to go. From there, the game went wacky.

A Dejounte Murray miss gave the Warriors a chance to take the lead with under 30 seconds remaining. Klay Thompson missed a 22-footer, but an Otto Porter Jr. offensive rebound gave the Warriors a second chance to take the lead. Jordan Poole missed a deep three for the lead, but the Dubs secured another offensive rebound. This time, with Jonathan Kuminga making an incredible hustle play to save the ball and find Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins was almost immediately fouled and went to the free throw line with 3.0 seconds remaining. Wiggins made the first free throw, but missed the second, resulting in a Warriors 108-107 lead. As the second free throw came off of the rim, Warriors center Kevon Looney was charged with a foul on Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl, a 49 percent free throw shooter, tied the game at 108-108 on the first free throw. The center missed the second attempt with 2.4 seconds left, but a loose ball ended up in the hands of the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson who was able to bank in a shot with .3 seconds left on the clock to give the Spurs a win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 28 Porter Jr. - 16 Bjelica - 6 Thompson - 24 Bjelica - 9 Green - 5 Wiggins / Porter Jr. - 16 Wiggins - 8 4-Tied - 3



SAS Points Rebounds Assists Richardson - 25 Poeltl - 14 Murray - 8 Murray - 19 Johnson - 7 Johnson - 5 Johnson - 14 Murray / Vassell - 6 Jones - 4 More Stats | Highlights

POOLE LEADS THE WAY

Jordan Poole scored a team-high 28 points on Sunday night. The guard shot 11-of-21 from the field and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Poole also made both of his free throw attempts, making 100 of his last 106 attempts from the charity stripe. Poole has scored 20-plus points in nine straight games, the most consecutive games with 20-plus points by any Warrior this season.

PORTER JR. DOMINATES ON THE GLASS

Otto Porter Jr. recorded a career-high 16 rebounds on Sunday, including a career-best eight offensive rebounds. He becomes just the second Warrior to record at least eight offensive rebounds in a game since the 2015-16 season (Kevon Looney, 3 times). Porter Jr. also added 16 points on the night, shooting 6-of-13.

DRAYMOND IN THE STARTING LINEUP

Draymond Green was in the starting lineup on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 9. Green came off the bench in his first two games since returning from injury. In Sunday night’s loss, Green recorded four points, six rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes of action before being ejected with 6:50 left in the third quarter after his second technical foul.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

After Draymond Green was ejected in third quarter, with the Warriors down 75-69, the Dubs went on a 15-8 run, including scoring the final 10 points of the quarter to give the Warriors their first lead of the game heading into the final frame.

UP NEXT

The Warriors begin a five-game road trip on Tuesday, when they face the 19-53 Orlando Magic (4 p.m., NBCSBA) at Amway Center. The Magic defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-85 on Sunday night, with Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Guard Cole Anthony leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 17.0 points and 5.7 assists per game. Rookies Franz Wagner (15.3 PPG) and Jalen Suggs (12.1 PPG) both rank in the top-10 of points per game amongst NBA rookies, ranking 4th and 9th respectively. The Magic rank 28th in the NBA in field goal percentage (43.4%) and 3-point percentage (33.0%). This will be the second and final matchups between the Warriors and Magic this season.

