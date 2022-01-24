Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 1/25/22

The Warriors go head-to-head with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at Chase Center.

DUBS MEET MAVERICKS ON TUESDAY

The Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth of seven straight home games on Tuesday. The Warriors have won two straight games and are 3-1 on the current homestand. Tuesday’s matchup will be the second of four regular season meetings between the two clubs, and the Mavericks first visit to Chase Center during the 2021-22 campaign. Earlier this season, the Dubs fell to Dallas in a 99-82 road loss on Jan. 5. Having won five of their last six games at home, the Warriors are an NBA-best 21-4 at home and 34-13 overall.

LAST TIME OUT

It came down to the wire, but clutch Dubs defense and collective contributions earned a 94-92 Warriors win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 34-13 27-20 2nd in West 5th in West PTS: 109.4 (13th) PTS: 105.3 (25th) REB: 46.3 (4th) REB: 44.0 (22nd) AST: 27.5 (1st) AST: 23.7 (17th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

DAL: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) and Klay Thompson (knee soreness) are day-to-day. Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



DAL: Sterling Brown (foot) is out. Team Notes

LOOK AT LOONEY

Kevon Looney posted 10 points and six rebounds in the Dubs’ recent win, recording double figures for the eighth time this season. The center’s production was highlighted by a clutch three-point play in the final minutes of the Warriors' win on Sunday. Looney is averaging 10.3 points and 11 rebounds in the last three games, shooting 85.7 percent from the field in that span. Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, Looney has grabbed 10-or-more rebounds in 12 games and posted three double-doubles.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (26.0) PTS: Doncic (25.6) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Doncic (8.8) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Doncic (8.7)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

Winners of 11 of their last 13 games, the 27-20 Dallas Mavericks are finding their stride as they sit fifth in the Western Conference after powering past the Grizzlies in a recent win. Luka Doncic posted his second highest scoring game of the season in the feat (37), averaging 25.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists in the 2021-22 campaign. Kristaps Porzingis trails as the team’s second leading scorer, averaging 19.9 points and eight rebounds while Dallas guard Jalen Brunson is averaging career-highs in points (15.8), rebounds (3.8) and assists (5.5) this season.