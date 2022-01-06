Warriors Fall to Mavericks on Wednesday Night

The Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 99-82 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

A 21-3 Warriors run in the third quarter brought the Warriors ahead after trailing by double digits, but the Dubs’ shooting woes were too much to overcome against the Mavericks.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 17 Payton II - 11 Curry - 5 Curry - 14 Curry - 9 Green - 4 Payton II - 11 Looney - 6 Payton II / Poole - 3



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 26 Kleber - 10 Doncic - 8 Finney-Smith - 17 Finney-Smith - 9 Brunson - 4 Brunson - 15 Doncic - 7 Bullock / Kleber - 2 More Stats | Highlights

SHOOTING WOES

The Warriors shot a season-worst 17.9 percent from 3-point range, making just 5-of-28 attempts from long distance. The Warriors also scored a season-low 82 points.

THIRD QUARTER START

After shooting 39 percent in the first half, including making just one of 15 3-point attempts, the Warriors looked like a much different team to start the second half. The Dubs made six of their first eight shots from the field in the third frame, making all three 3-point attempts and turning a 11-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead.

PAYTON’S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Gary Payton II recorded his first double-double of the season on Wednesday night, recording 11 points and 11 rebounds. Payton has now scored in double figures in eight consecutive games, a career-best for him. He also added three assists and two steals.

HONORING DIRK

The Mavericks retired Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey after the game on Wednesday. Nowitzki scored 31,560 points in his career, the sixth most in NBA history. He also ranks third in league history in minutes played (51,368), fourth in games played (1,522), sixth in wins (916), eighth in field goals made (11,169), 13th in 3-pointers made (1,982), seventh in free throws made (7,240), sixth in defensive rebounds (10,021), 26th in total rebounds (11,489) and 52nd in blocks (1,281). Nowitzki is of 13 players in league history to appear in at least 10 All-Star games and be named both MVP and Finals MVP. Nowitzki is the only player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise.

UP NEXT

The Warriors conclude their back-to-back set on Thursday night as the Warriors head to New Orleans to face the 13-25 Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. The Warriors have had a lot of success in New Orleans recently, winning 15 of the last 18 games there. Brandon Ingram is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 22.2 points per game.

