Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 1/21/22

The Warriors play the back end of a back-to-back on Friday night as they take on the Rockets at Chase Center.

RIGHT BACK AT IT

Fresh off of Thursday’s overtime loss to the Pacers, the Warriors will be right back at it on Friday as they welcome the Rockets to Chase Center. This will be the second of this season’s three head-to-head meetings between the two teams, as the Dubs took the first one, 120-107, on Nov. 7 behind 25 points from Jordan Poole. The Warriors have gone 4-3 on the back end of back-to-backs this season, and they’ll be seeking their fifth straight head-to-head victory over the Rockets.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in overtime on Thursday night after the Pacers went on a 10-0 run in overtime. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 39 points in the loss. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 32-13 14-32 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 109.9 (13th) PTS: 108.5 (15th) REB: 46.6 (3rd) REB: 43.2 (27th) AST: 27.7 (1st) AST: 22.9 (21st)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

HOU: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Jae'Sean Tate and Christian Wood INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) is TBD. Team Notes



HOU: Usman Garuba (G League assignment), Trevelin Queen (G League - 2-Way), Daishen Nix (G League – 2-Way) and John Wall are out. Team Notes

LOONEY’S REBOUNDING

Kevon Looney recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds on Thursday night, recording his fourth career double-double. Two of his double-double’s have come in the last four games. Looney has recorded 10-plus rebounds in four straight games, a career-best streak, and is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game in that span. He is the first Warriors players to grab at least 10 rebounds in four-straight games since DeMarcus Cousins in February of 2019.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: Wood (17.5) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Wood (10.2) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Porter Jr. (5.9)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Rockets wrap up a five-game road trip on Friday night at Chase Center, and they’ll be coming off one of their more impressive wins this season, a 116-111 triumph in Utah. During that game, Houston connected on 22 3-pointers and had just nine turnovers, well below their season average of 17.0, which is the most in the league. Houston owns the worst record in the Western Conference but has won three of its last four games. Under Head Coach Stephen Silas, a former Warriors assistant coach, the Rockets are a young and developing team with a lot of up-and-coming talent. Center Christian Wood is the team’s leading scorer (17.5 ppg) and rebounder (10.2 rpg) and five other Rockets players average double figures in scoring, including veteran guard Eric Gordon who ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage. Although the Rockets are bottom-five in the league in both offensive and defensive rating, they are tough in close games, going 9-2 in games decided by six points or less this season.