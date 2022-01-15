Game Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves - 1/16/21

Coming off a bounce-back win in Chicago, the Warriors will close out their four-game road trip on Sunday in Minnesota.

powered by

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD

Coming off a bounce-back win in Chicago, the Warriors will close out their four-game road trip on Sunday in Minnesota. This will be the second of four head-to-head matchups between the Dubs and Timberwolves, as the Warriors won the first matchup 123-110 on Nov. 10. Golden State has won three of its last four games against the T-Wolves, and a victory on Sunday would secure a 2-2 road trip.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors established or matched season-highs in scoring, shooting percentage and assists as they took care of business in a 138-96 win over the Bulls on Friday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 31-11 20-22 2nd in West 9th in West PTS: 110.2 (11th) PTS: 109.9 (12th) REB: 46.2 (5th) REB: 45.5 (12th) AST: 28.0 (1st) AST: 24.5 (12th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr., Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

MIN: D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt and Kal-Anthony Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (Left Calf; Tightness), Moses Moody (G League - On Assignment), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League - Two-Way) and James Wiseman (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out. Gary Payton II (back tightness) is TBD. Team Notes



MIN: TBD. Team Notes

WATCH OUT FOR WIGGINS

Whenever the Warriors play the Timberwolves, there will always be extra focus on Andrew Wiggins. Now in his third season with the Dubs after playing the first five years of his career with the Timberwolves, Wiggins scored a season-high 35 points the last time the Dubs played Minnesota. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer from Canada, Wiggins has averaged 26.0 points in four career games against the Timberwolves, his highest output against any opponent. This season, Wiggins is shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent on 3-pointers, both career-bests. He’s been particularly accurate from distance in recent game action, shooting 50 percent on threes over the Dubs’ last three games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Towns (24.6) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Towns (9.3) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Russell (7.0)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

At 20-22, the Timberwolves have a shot at making the playoffs for just the second time in the last 18 seasons. Center Karl-Anthony Towns ranks 12th in the NBA with 24.6 points per game, and both Anthony Edwards (22.6 ppg), the No. 1overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and former Warrior D’Angelo Russell combine to be one the NBA’s top-scoring trios. Minnesota shoots more 3-pointers than any team in the NBA this season, and Edwards, Russell and Malik Beasley all average over 8.5 threes attempts in the league. In addition to keeping the Wolves in check from the perimeter, turnovers can play a huge role in Sunday’s game. Minnesota forces the most turnovers in the NBA and also leads the league in points off turnovers (20.2 per game), and the Warriors commit more turnovers than all teams except for the Rockets.