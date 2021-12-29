Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 12/30/21

After an 89-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Tuesday, the Warriors will get a chance for revenge on Thursday night at Ball Arena.

powered by

SECOND CHANCE

After an 89-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Tuesday, the Warriors will get a chance for revenge against the Nuggets on Thursday night at Ball Arena. This will be the second of four matchups between the two teams. The 17-16 Nuggets have won five of their last eight games, including two straight road wins.

LAST TIME OUT

After trailing by 24 points at halftime, the Warriors came back to tie the game at 84-84 with 1:04 left in regulation, but were unable to complete the comeback. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 27-7 17-16 1st in West 5th in West PTS: 110.9 (7th) PTS: 105.8 (23rd) REB: 46.3 (5th) REB: 42.6 (28th) AST: 27.8 (2nd) AST: 25.6 (6th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney

DEN: Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Moses Moody (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



DEN: Monte Morris (left knee soreness) is probable. Bol Bol (health and safety protocols) and Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) are questionable. P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery), Markus Howard (left knee sprain), Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery/health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

CURRY SURPASSES 3,000

After becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader on Dec. 14, Stephen Curry hit another milestone on Tuesday night: 3,000 career 3’s for No. 30. He also tied his own record, making at least one 3-pointer in his 157th consecutive game. Curry's current streak began on Dec. 1, 2018.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (27.7) PTS: Jokic (25.8) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Jokic (14.0) AST: Green (7.5) AST: Jokic (7.1)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Nikola Jokic, the 2020-21 NBA MVP, has been phenomenal this season. The center is averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 assists and an NBA-leading 14.0 rebounds per game. Jokic has recorded 19 or more rebounds in three straight contests. Will Barton is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game. He scored 21 points in Tuesday’s win over the Warriors, making four 3-pointers.