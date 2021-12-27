Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 12/28/21

The Warriors play their first of two straight games against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

DUBS HOST NUGGETS ON WARRIORS GROUND

After a Christmas Day win on the road, the Warriors return home to host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Tuesday. The matchup will be the first of two consecutive meetings between the two clubs this week, as the Dubs will play in Denver on Thursday in their final game of 2021. The Dubs remain shorthanded entering Tuesday’s contest, with a number of players in the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. The Warriors currently hold a NBA-best season record (27-6) and best home record (16-2), as well as the best defensive rating in the league (101.8).

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry led the Dubs’ scoring effort while Otto Porter Jr.’s clutch shooting closed out a 117-106 win over the Suns on Christmas Day.» Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 27-6 16-16 1st in West 6th in West PTS: 111.6 (5th) PTS: 106.3 (20th) REB: 46.4 (5th) REB: 42.6 (28th) AST: 28.1 (2nd) AST: 25.7 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

DEN: Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, Will Barton, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) is TBD. Damion Lee (health and safety protocols), Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols), Moses Moody (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



DEN: Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness) and JaMychal Green (left knee soreness) are probable. Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery/health and safety protocols), P.J. Dozier (left ACL surgery), Markus Howard (left knee sprain) and Bol Bol (health and safety protocols) are out. Team Notes

OTTO PORTER JR.’S CLUTCH CLOSE OUT

Otto Porter Jr. made his second appearance as a starter for the Warriors on Saturday, finishing with a season-high 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. The forward finished with a season-high eight made field goals and led the Dubs’ fourth quarter run, recording 13 points in the final frame including the final seven points in the span of 1:02 to close out the win over the Suns. Over the last three games, Porter is averaging 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and one steal in 29.7 minutes of play, and the eight-year veteran continues to be a reliable threat from the perimeter, shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers for the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (27.9) PTS: Jokic (25.9) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Jokic (13.8) AST: Green (7.5) AST: Jokic (7.2)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Nuggets have had an up-and-down season but enter Tuesday’s matchup coming off of a narrow road win over the Clippers on Sunday. Nikola Jokić had a big game in the 103-100 victory, finishing with 26 points, 22 rebounds, and eight assists in the feat. This season, the reigning NBA MVP is averaging a team-high 25.9 points, 7.2 assists and shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Jokić also ranks second among league leaders in rebounds (13.8). The Denver big man has scratched four triple-doubles in the last 10 games and has been the one constant for the Nuggets team that has several players out due to injury or COVID-19. Forward Will Barton is contributing as the team’s second leading scorer, having posted double figures in the last two games for the Nuggets and averaging 15.1 points and four rebounds on the season.