Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 11/7/21

The Warriors will play their fifth of eight straight home games on Sunday when they take on the Rockets.

KEEP IT ROLLING

Winners of three straight games, the Warriors open a front end of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Rockets. With daylight savings time ending on Sunday, fans are asked to keep that in mind as they make their plans to attend or watch/listen to the game. This will be the fifth of a season-long eight-game homestand for the Warriors, co-owners of the best record in the NBA at 7-1. This will be the first of three head-to-head meetings with the Rockets, and the Warriors will be looking to build on their regular season success against a rebuilding Houston squad they went 3-0 against last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors out-scored New Orleans 72-35 in the second half of Friday’s 126-85 victory to pick up their third consecutive win. Jordan Poole connected on six of his nine 3-point attempts to lead the team with 26 points, and Andre Iguodala tallied 10 assists in 17 minutes off the bench. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 7-1 1-7 2nd in West 14th in West PTS: 113.1 (3rd) PTS: 104.6 (22nd) REB: 49.6 (3rd) REB: 45.1 (16th) AST: 30.1 (1st) AST: 22.4 (23rd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

HOU: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Jae'Sean Tate, Christian Wood and Alperen Sengun INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



HOU: Danuel House Jr. (right foot sprain), Garrison Mathews (G League – 2-Way), Daishen Nix (G League – 2-Way) and John Wall are out. Daniel Theis (right big toe soreness) is questionable. Team Notes

DUBS DEFENDING

The Warriors held the Pelicans to 85 points, marking the third-straight game they have held their opponent to 99-or-fewer points, the longest such streak since 3/16 to 3/21/17. During the three-game streak, the Warriors are holding their opponent to 36% from the field and 24.4% from 3-point range. On the season, the Warriors holding their opponents to 99.4 points per game and rank third in opponent field goal percentage (41.3 percent) and first in defensive rating (96.0 points allowed per 100 possessions).

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Curry (25.8) PTS: Wood (19.9) REB: Green (8.8) REB: Wood (12.5) AST: Green (6.9) AST: Porter Jr. (5.1)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Rockets come into Sunday’s game playing on the back end of a back-to-back after playing in Denver on Saturday. This will be the fifth and final game of a Western Conference road trip, and entering Saturday’s game they have lost six straight overall. The Rockets are in rebuilding mode and have a lot of young talent. Christian Wood leads the team in scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (12.5 rpg), ranking fifth in the league in the latter category. Guard Jalen Green is third among rookies in scoring (14.8 ppg) and Kevin Porter Jr. is a dual threat on offense as a scorer or distributor. The Rockets opened the season with five players on their roster who were 19 years old, but they do have one seasoned veteran on the roster in Eric Gordon, who is averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 55 percent on 3-pointers heading into Saturday.