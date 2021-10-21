Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 10/21/21

Coming off of an Opening Night road win with the Lakers, the Warriors will host the Clippers on Tuesday night in the home opener.

WARRIORS ORIGINS

For the first time in nearly two years, the Warriors will host a regular season home game in front of a capacity crowd at Chase Center. The Warriors’ Home Opener, presented by Chase, is set for Thursday night, as the Warriors host the division rival Clippers in a nationally televised showdown on Warriors Ground. The Warriors dropped two of their three meetings last season with the Clippers, who came within two wins last season of reaching the NBA Finals but come into this one down a star player.

In addition to being the first home game of the season, Thursday will also mark the Dubs’ on-court debut of the Warriors Origins uniform, presented by Rakuten. The uniform is a modern-era spin on the team’s 1961-62 road uniform, the 16th and final season that the team played in Philadelphia prior to the team’s move to the West Coast the following season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors picked up a 121-114 road win over the Lakers in Tuesday’s season opener. Stephen Curry posted a triple-double, Jordan Poole tallied 20 points and the Dubs’ reserve unit helped turn the game around at the start of the fourth quarter to lift the Dubs to the Opening Night win. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAC 1-0 0-0 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 121.0 (10th) PTS: 0.0 (1st) REB: 50.0 (9th) REB: 0.0 (1st) AST: 30.0 (4th) AST: 0.0 (1st)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

LAC: Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jonathan Kuminga (right knee patellar tendon strain), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon repair) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



LAC: Nicolas Batum (Personal Reasons), Serge Ibaka (lower back injury), Keon Johnson (illness), Kawhi Leonard (right knee/ACL injury) and Jason Preston (right foot injury) are out. Team Notes

DUBS DEPTH ON DISPLAY

One of the biggest factors in Tuesday’s Opening Night win over the Lakers was the performance of the Warriors’ reserve unit. Boosted by three subs scoring in double figures, the Dubs’ bench outscored Lakers reserves 55-29. Nemanja Bjelica tallied 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and was a game-best plus-20 in his time on the floor. Plus, he grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in his 26 minutes of game action, making him the first reserve to post a double-double in his Warriors debut since Sam Williams in 1981. Damion Lee also had 15 points, and Andre Iguodala had 12 points in his return to the Dubs. The Warriors’ reserve unit had a huge hand in shifting the game’s momentum to start the fourth quarter, and that kind of production is surely something Coach Kerr and staff will gladly accept on a regular basis.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC (Preseason) PTS: Curry (21.0) PTS: Kennard (13.8) REB: Bjelica (11.0) REB: Giles (7.5) AST: Curry (10.0) AST: Bledsoe (3.8)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

Thursday’s game will be the Clippers’ Opening Night, and their 2021-22 season will certainly be impacted by an injury sustained by Kawhi Leonard last postseason. With Leonard potentially missing the entire season as he recovers from offseason knee surgery, even more weight falls on the shoulders of Paul George. The seven-time All-Star is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.3 points and a career-best 5.2 assists, and he’ll be joined by a roster full of veterans who will attempt to collectively fill the void left by Leonard’s absence. The Clippers were the NBA’s leading 3-point shooting team last season, and they were also top-10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and repeating that will certainly be a challenge with one of the game’s best players on the shelf.