Second Half Turnovers Doom Warriors in Play-In Loss to Lakers

While the Warriors had control through the first half of Wednesday’s game, a barrage of turnovers in the third quarter cost the team in a 103-100 road loss to the NBA’s defending Champions in the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament.

Want early access to 2021 postseason tickets? Sign up below to get notified when tickets become available! First Name Last Name Email Address Zip Code × Close Your information has been recieved. Thank you for your interest! We will email you when tickets become available for potential Warriors home Play-In and Playoff games.

After turning the ball over just five times through the first half, the Warriors gave the ball up eight times in the third quarter alone. In that time, the Lakers were able to outscore the Dubs 35-24 in the frame.

While the Warriors worked their way into a tight game that went down to the wire with neither team getting more than a three-point lead through the final six-plus minutes, it came down to one buzzer-beater shot by four-time MVP LeBron James and stout defense to force the Dubs to take the loss.

While the loss took the Dubs out of contention for the No. 7 seed in the Playoffs, the Warriors will be right back at it on Friday when the play the Memphis Grizzlies. This rematch of the final game of the regular season will have dire consequences: the winner will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed while the loser is eliminated and their season is over.