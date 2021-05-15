Warriors Ride Career-Nights from Poole, Mulder to Win Over Pelicans

Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder posted new career-highs in scoring as the Warriors beat the Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night in Chase Center.

This marked the third Warriors-Pelicans matchup in the last two weeks, but this one took on a different look with the best players on both teams sitting this one out. With the Pelicans eliminated from postseason contention, the Pelicans sat Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Steven Adams to allow their younger players to develop. And for the Warriors, the game didn’t matter much in the standings, as regardless of Friday’s result, Sunday’s showdown with Memphis will determine who finishes in eighth place in the Western Conference, and thus would only need one win in next week’s Play-In Tournament to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 38 Toscano-Anderson - 9 Toscano-Anderson - 9 Mulder - 28 Looney - 8 Mannion - 7 Bazemore - 14 Mannion - 6 Poole - 6



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Alexander-Walker - 30 Marshall - 13 Bledsoe - 4 Marshall - 20 Hernangomez - 9 Alexander-Walker - 4 Hayes - 19 Hayes - 8 2 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Several Warriors players took advantage of the opportunity for extra playing time, and the Dubs’ starting backcourt of Poole and Mulder were among those shining bright. The Dubs duo got the Warriors off to a blistering start, as the team shot 68 percent during a 41-pointfirst quarter, a season-high for the Warriors in the opening period. The Dubs shot 8-for-12 on 3-pointers in the quarter, and four of those came from Mulder. Poole added two more treys to finish with 14 of his career-high 38 points in the period.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Poole saved some magic for the end of the game as well. After the Warriors had lost what was a 19-point advantage, Poole put the Warriors back in front with a driving layup with just over 20 seconds left in the game. The Dubs got a defensive stop on the other end of the floor before Poole secured the game with a pair of free throws to finish off the first 30-point game of his career.

Mulder finished with 28 points, a new career-high, while shooting 7-for-13 on 3-pointers. Kent Bazemore added 14 points and Nico Mannion came through with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. In addition, Juan Toscano-Anderson did it all with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists in his first game after signing a multi-year contract with the Dubs on Thursday.

Eric Paschall returned to the court after missing the last 20 games with a left hip flexor strain, and he made one of the biggest plays of the night for the Warriors. After a 12-0 Pelicans run in the fourth quarter had given New Orleans their first lead of the game, Paschall ended a five-minute-plus scoring drought when he tipped in a missed shot with 33.1 seconds left. The shot gave Paschall a 12-point game on 4-for-5 shooting, and he also made his lone 3-point attempt.

The Warriors have won their first five games of the regular season closing homestand, and they’re set up for the most important game of the season on Sunday against the Grizzlies, as the winner of that will take eighth place in the West, which translates to a more favorable position in the Play-In Tournament to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.