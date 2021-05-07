Warriors Take Care of Business in Win Over Thunder
Curry Scores 34 Points, Mulder Makes 7 3-Pointers in 25-Point Night
Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter and the Warriors opened a regular season ending six-game homestand with a 118-97 victory over the Thunder on Thursday night at Chase Center.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 34
|Looney - 10
|Green - 9
|Mulder - 25
|Green - 9
|Toscano-Anderson - 8
|Wiggins - 18
|Toscano-Anderson - 9
|Curry - 7
OKC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Jerome - 23
|Brown - 8
|Maledon - 8
|Bazley - 22
|Roby - 5
|Deck - 4
|Maledon - 15
|2 More Tied - 5
|2 Tied - 3
Although Oklahoma City stayed competitive for most of the game, the Warriors out-scored the Thunder in each quarter and put the game away with a 23-10 spurt over a seven-minute stretch bridging the third and fourth periods. Curry made three of his six 3-pointers during that spurt, and the Warriors rode that momentum to victory.
The win, coupled with a Grizzlies loss in Detroit, moved the Warriors into eighth place in the West, a half-game ahead of Memphis. While there is still a week left in the regular season, an eighth place finish would allow the Warriors to need only one win in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament to reach the playoffs, while the ninth or 10th place teams would need two wins. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.
Mychal Mulder made five of his seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 25 points, Andrew Wiggins tallied 18 points and Kent Bazemore provided some early scoring punch with 11 of his 13 points in the first half.
Draymond Green keyed 15-2 Warriors run in the second quarter with his defense and rebounding, and Juan Toscano-Anderson had a very Draymond-like game with seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors had 36 assists on their 42 made shots, as Green, Toscano-Anderson and Curry combined for 24 helpers.
With the win, the Warriors improve to 34-33 on the season, and the Dubs will get another matchup with the Thunder on Saturday.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors improve to 20-11 at home and have won five of their last six home contests.
- Golden State improve to 2-0 vs. Oklahoma City, clinching the season series with one game to play.
- The Warriors improve to 9-0 on the season when holding their opponent to 99-or-fewer points.
- Golden State recorded its 25th game of 30-or-more assists, a league-leading tally… It improves to 22-3 in those contests… Brooklyn is second with 24 30-assist games.
- The Warriors outrebounded their opponent for the 19th time this season, improving to 16-3 in those contests.
- Golden State is 4-3 all-time in regular season games played in the month of May including 3-1 this season.
- Stephen Curry led all scorers with 34 points, his 18th 30-point outing in his last 20 games and the 35th such game overall on the season…Curry is averaging 36.7 points per game (.503 FG%, .455 3P%, .892 FT%) over that span… According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry now has 35 30-point games in his 12th season - The only players with more 30-point games in their 12th season or later are Michael Jordan (44) and Kobe Bryant (36).
- Mychal Mulder sank a career-high seven threes, posting his second career 20-point game of the season and career… His 25 points tonight were one shy of his career high (26 on 4/27 vs. DAL)… Mulder has scored in double figures in six of his last eight games.
- Kevon Looney grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, his fifth outing of 10-plus rebounds this season.
- Draymond Green grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a team-high nine assists… Over his last eight games he is averaging 10.9 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson dished out a career-high eight assists (previous: six, twice).
