Warriors Take Care of Business in Win Over Thunder

Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter and the Warriors opened a regular season ending six-game homestand with a 118-97 victory over the Thunder on Thursday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 34 Looney - 10 Green - 9 Mulder - 25 Green - 9 Toscano-Anderson - 8 Wiggins - 18 Toscano-Anderson - 9 Curry - 7



OKC Points Rebounds Assists Jerome - 23 Brown - 8 Maledon - 8 Bazley - 22 Roby - 5 Deck - 4 Maledon - 15 2 More Tied - 5 2 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Although Oklahoma City stayed competitive for most of the game, the Warriors out-scored the Thunder in each quarter and put the game away with a 23-10 spurt over a seven-minute stretch bridging the third and fourth periods. Curry made three of his six 3-pointers during that spurt, and the Warriors rode that momentum to victory.

The win, coupled with a Grizzlies loss in Detroit, moved the Warriors into eighth place in the West, a half-game ahead of Memphis. While there is still a week left in the regular season, an eighth place finish would allow the Warriors to need only one win in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament to reach the playoffs, while the ninth or 10th place teams would need two wins. Read more on the Warriors’ playoff/play-in picture.

Mychal Mulder made five of his seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 25 points, Andrew Wiggins tallied 18 points and Kent Bazemore provided some early scoring punch with 11 of his 13 points in the first half.

Draymond Green keyed 15-2 Warriors run in the second quarter with his defense and rebounding, and Juan Toscano-Anderson had a very Draymond-like game with seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The Warriors had 36 assists on their 42 made shots, as Green, Toscano-Anderson and Curry combined for 24 helpers.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 34-33 on the season, and the Dubs will get another matchup with the Thunder on Saturday.

More Notables ...