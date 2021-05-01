Warriors Route Rockets Behind Dominant Third Quarter

The Warriors overcame a flat first half performance and turned the game around with a dominant third quarter in Saturday’s 113-87 win in Houston.

After shooting just 2-for-12 over the first two quarters, Stephen Curry made a two-point jumper on the Warriors’ opening possession in the second half. That proved to be a sign of what was to come, as Curry soon caught fire. He scored 15 points during a 24-0 Warriors run that turned what was a six-point deficit at the half into a double-digit lead.

Yep -- Curry is COOKIN' pic.twitter.com/ezAY8AksQx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 2, 2021

Curry connected on five 3-pointers in the third quarter and had 23 of his game-high 30 points in the period. It was Curry’s sixth 20-point quarter of the season and 32nd of his career. The Warriors won the third quarter 39-12, giving them a 21-point advantage entering the final period after they had trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Green - 11 Green - 8 Wiggins - 20 Bazemore - 9 Poole - 6 Mulder/Poole - 17 2 Tied - 6 Curry - 5



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Porter - 16 Olynyk - 9 Porter - 6 Martin - 16 Martin - 9 Olynyk - 3 Tate - 14 Wood - 7 3 More Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Neither Curry or Draymond Green, who did a little bit of everything with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, played in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors maintained their 20-point advantage the rest of the way.

It took until the third quarter until the Warriors had a double-digit scorer, and the first to get there was Andrew Wiggins. The veteran wing shot 8-for-14 from the floor for 20 points, and Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole had solid games off the bench with 17 points apiece. Mulder connected on five of his seven 3-point attempts, and both he and Poole were some of the main reasons the Warriors were within six points of the Rockets at the half, as the Dubs shot just 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent on 3-pointers over the first 24 minutes of the game.

Now 32-32 on the season, the Warriors close out their final road trip of the season with a back-to-back set in New Orleans on Monday and Tuesday that could go a long way in influencing who makes the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

More Notables ...