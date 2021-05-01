Warriors Route Rockets Behind Dominant Third Quarter
Curry Scores 23 Points in Third Period, Including 15 During 24-0 Dubs Run
The Warriors overcame a flat first half performance and turned the game around with a dominant third quarter in Saturday’s 113-87 win in Houston.
After shooting just 2-for-12 over the first two quarters, Stephen Curry made a two-point jumper on the Warriors’ opening possession in the second half. That proved to be a sign of what was to come, as Curry soon caught fire. He scored 15 points during a 24-0 Warriors run that turned what was a six-point deficit at the half into a double-digit lead.
Curry connected on five 3-pointers in the third quarter and had 23 of his game-high 30 points in the period. It was Curry’s sixth 20-point quarter of the season and 32nd of his career. The Warriors won the third quarter 39-12, giving them a 21-point advantage entering the final period after they had trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 30
|Green - 11
|Green - 8
|Wiggins - 20
|Bazemore - 9
|Poole - 6
|Mulder/Poole - 17
|2 Tied - 6
|Curry - 5
|
HOU
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Porter - 16
|Olynyk - 9
|Porter - 6
|Martin - 16
|Martin - 9
|Olynyk - 3
|Tate - 14
|Wood - 7
|3 More Tied - 3
Neither Curry or Draymond Green, who did a little bit of everything with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, played in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors maintained their 20-point advantage the rest of the way.
It took until the third quarter until the Warriors had a double-digit scorer, and the first to get there was Andrew Wiggins. The veteran wing shot 8-for-14 from the floor for 20 points, and Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole had solid games off the bench with 17 points apiece. Mulder connected on five of his seven 3-point attempts, and both he and Poole were some of the main reasons the Warriors were within six points of the Rockets at the half, as the Dubs shot just 40 percent from the floor and 30 percent on 3-pointers over the first 24 minutes of the game.
Now 32-32 on the season, the Warriors close out their final road trip of the season with a back-to-back set in New Orleans on Monday and Tuesday that could go a long way in influencing who makes the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors improved to 13-21 on the road this season and 1-1 on the current four-game road trip.
- Tonight marked Golden State’s first regular season game in the month of May since May 5, 1999 vs. San Antonio … The Warriors are now 2-2 all-time in regular season games in May (1-2 in 1999).
- The Warriors swept the season series with the Rockets, 3-0, earning their first series sweep over Houston since 2015-16 (3-0).
- The Warriors went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter, their longest run this season (prev. 16-0, three times) and their longest since a 25-0 run in the first quarter on March 6, 2018 vs. Brooklyn.
- Golden State assisted on all 16 of its first half field goals, only the third time in the last 23 years (since 1997-98) that the Warriors had all of their field goals in a half assisted (last done on Dec. 15, 2016 vs. New York with 26 field goals made/assisted).
- The Warriors dished out 32 assists and are now 20-3 this season when dishing out at least 30 assists… Only Brooklyn (24) has more 30-assist games this season.
- Golden State held Houston to 36.0 percent from the field, improving to 11-1 this season when holding the opposition below 40 percent.
- The Warriors held the Rockets to an opponent season-low 87 points and are 8-0 this season when holding opponents under 100 points.
- Stephen Curry scored 30 points for the 15th time in his last 17 games (32nd time this season), scoring 23 of his 30 points in the third quarter—his 32nd career 20-point quarter (18th time in the third frame).
- Mychal Mulder scored in double figures for a career-high fifth-straight game (11th time this season), hitting 5-of-7 from three and finishing with 17 points.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson recorded career highs of five blocks and four steals to go with six points, six rebounds and four assists… Toscano-Anderson is the first player to record at least five blocks and four steals since Draymond Green recorded five blocks and 10 steals on Feb. 10, 2017 at Memphis.
- Draymond Green tallied nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, his 13th time with double-digit rebounds this season.
- Andrew Wiggins scored at least 20 points for the second-straight game, his 20th 20-point game of the season.
- Jordan Poole scored in double figures for the 24th time this season with 17 points.
