Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 4/25/21

Winners seven of their last 10 games, the Dubs host their Northern California neighbor Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Chase Center

NORCAL SUNDAY SHOWDOWN

Following Friday’s win over the Denver Nuggets, the first game with fans in attendance at Chase Center in 409 days, the Warriors are right back at it with another Western Conference matchup against the Northern California rival Sacramento Kings. The last time these two squads met, the Dubs fell to the Kings 141-119, but they were without Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Draymond Green (illness). Now these clubs will have their rematch with the NBA Champion duo back in the lineup for the Dubs.

Come loud and proud on Sunday as the Warriors and Dub Nation will be celebrating LGBTQ Night, presented by Accenture, at Chase Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had 25 of his 32 points in the second half and Draymond Green dished his way to a career-high tying 19 assists in the Warriors’ 118-97 win over the Nuggets on Friday. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 30-30 24-35 9th in West 12th in West PTS: 113.0 (15th) PTS: 114.6 (7th) REB: 42.7 (23rd) REB: 41.5 (30th) AST: 27.4 (1st) AST: 25.5 (12th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Mychal Mulder, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Hassan Whiteside INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Damion Lee (Health and Safety Protocols), Kent Bazemore (Health and Safety Protocols), James Wiseman (right knee meniscus injury) and Klay Thompson (Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes



SAC: Marvin Bagley III (left 4th metacarpal fracture), Richaun Holmes (right hamstring strain) and Robert Woodard II (lower back soreness) are TBD. Team Notes

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

All season long, Head Coach Steve Kerr has maintained that the Warriors were poised to make a run. And with less than a month until the start of the NBA Playoffs, the Dubs are proving Kerr right. The Warriors have now won seven of their last 10 games, and every player on the roster would argue that it should be nine of their last 10 after letting a pair of games slip away during the team’s most recent road trip. Stephen Curry has played his way back into the MVP conversation during this run, Draymond Green is coming off a season-high matching 19-assist game and the team has enjoyed great production from their reserves in the last few games that Kelly Oubre Jr. has come off the bench. The Clippers are the only team with a better record in their last 10 games than the Dubs, and if the Warriors keep up this level of play, they will certainly improve upon their current playoff picture.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (31.2) PTS: Fox (25.2) REB: Green (6.6) REB: Holmes (8.9) AST: Green (8.7) AST: Fox (7.2)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Sacramento Kings enter Sunday’s contest on two days of rest and having won two of their last three games. Though the signs point the Kings coming in rested and playing well, they also struggled mightily prior to their mini-run, losing nine straight games. While Sacramento focusses on scoring on the interior (top 10 in NBA in 2-point field goals made and attempted) more than shooting the 3-ball, they splashed their way to a victory in their last meeting with the Dubs. The team made 50 percent of their 3-pointers attempted (19-for-38) including a 6-of-7 night from rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton. The story of that night was De’Aaron Fox though as he torched the Warriors for 44 points. The impact of Curry and Green’s absence was felt in that game, and the Dubs will be eager to get one back in front of their home court fans.