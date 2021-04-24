Warriors Win in First Game With Dub Nation Back at Chase Center
Curry Logs 32 Points, Green Ties Career-High with 19 Assists
It wasn't Opening Night, but the atmosphere had that kind of feel as the Warriors played a game at Chase Center in front of fans for the first time in 409 days.
It was a dramatic night, too, as the Warriors watched the fourth place Denver Nuggets make a comeback attempt early in the fourth quarter, but Stephen Curry led a 10-2 run once he re-entered the game to hold-off the Nuggets and claim a 118-97 victory.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 32
|Green - 12
|Green - 19
|Oubre Jr. - 23
|Curry - 8
|Looney - 4
|Wiggins - 19
|2 More Tied - 8
|4 Tied - 3
|
DEN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Porter Jr. - 26
|Milsap - 7
|Jokic - 6
|Jokic - 19
|Jokic - 6
|Dozier - 5
|Gordon - 17
|Gordon - 6
|2 Tied - 4
A Jordan Poole buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter capped off a Dubs 19-9 run to close the frame, giving them a 12-point lead. But during the critical first half of the fourth quarter, the time when Curry typically rests on the bench, the Nuggets began to make their move.
Veteran guard Austin Rivers found his way to the bucket for a layup, then back-to-back 3-pointers from the sophomore Michael Porter Jr. generated a 8-0 run, bringing Denver to within seven points of the Dubs.
But when Curry hit the hardwood, the Warriors took control of the game once again.
The chaos created with Curry on the floor allowed Juan Toscano-Anderson, playing in his first game back after going through the NBA’s concussion protocols, to splash a trey. From there, Curry scored 13 of the next 15 Warriors points to cap off a 32-point night.
While Curry provided the splashes, Draymond Green brought the dimes. The Dubs’ forward tied his career-high with 19 assists on Friday. This was the second time reaching that figure after setting his career mark Feb. 26 against the Charlotte Hornets.
Also providing some firepower on offense were Kansas Jayhawks Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins: each added three treys en route to respective 23- and 19-point outings.
The team suits up once again on Sunday when they return to the home hardwood to host the Sacramento Kings (7 p.m., NBCSBA).
More Notables ...
- Golden State improves to 18-10 at home this season.
- The Warriors won their season series vs. the Nuggets 2-1 and have won 10 of their last 12 home contests vs. Denver.
- Golden State improves to 16-4 on the season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field… The Warriors are 13-0 in games which they shoot 50 percent from the field and dish out 30-plus assists.
- The Warriors recorded 40-plus assists for the second time this season (41 assists on 1/4 vs. SAC) and are 2-0 in those games… Tonight marked Golden State’s 21st game of 30-plus assists (18-3 in those games), tying them with Brooklyn for most 30-assist games in the league this season.
- Golden State improves to 7-0 when holding its opponent to 99-or-fewer points (4-0 at home).
- The Warriors grabbed 50 rebounds for the sixth time in a game this season and improve to 5-1 in those contests.
- Golden State held Denver to 38.6 percent shooting from the field and improves to 10-1 when holding its opponent to under 40 percent shooting.
- The Warriors are now 26-7 when scoring 110-plus points this season.
- Golden State used its 15th different starting lineup of the season.
- Stephen Curry tallied his 29th game of 30-or-more points this season, including his 12th 30-point outing in the last 13 games… Curry is averaging 38.2 points (.529 FG%, .470 3P%, .917 FT%) in the last 13 games.
- Draymond Green dished out a career-high 19 assists for the second time this season (19 on 2/26 vs. CHA)… Green also grabbed 12 rebounds, marking his 12th double-double on the season… He becomes the first Warriors since Tim Hardaway (three times, 1994-95) to record 19-or-more assists in multiple games in a single season (Elias Sports Bureau).
- Kelly Oubre Jr. posted 23 points off the bench, his second-straight 20-point game (13th 20-point outing overall).
- Andrew Wiggins recorded two blocks, his 13th game with two-or-more blocks on the season… He leads the team in total blocks with 58, the most he has recorded in a single season in his career.
- Mychal Mulder made his third start of the season (sixth of career) and tallied a season-high 14 points, his seventh game scoring in double figures this season.
- Jordan Poole scored 15 points off the bench, his 22nd game with 10-or-more points this season and the fifth time in the last six games.
