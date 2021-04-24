Warriors Win in First Game With Dub Nation Back at Chase Center

It wasn't Opening Night, but the atmosphere had that kind of feel as the Warriors played a game at Chase Center in front of fans for the first time in 409 days.

It was a dramatic night, too, as the Warriors watched the fourth place Denver Nuggets make a comeback attempt early in the fourth quarter, but Stephen Curry led a 10-2 run once he re-entered the game to hold-off the Nuggets and claim a 118-97 victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 32 Green - 12 Green - 19 Oubre Jr. - 23 Curry - 8 Looney - 4 Wiggins - 19 2 More Tied - 8 4 Tied - 3



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Porter Jr. - 26 Milsap - 7 Jokic - 6 Jokic - 19 Jokic - 6 Dozier - 5 Gordon - 17 Gordon - 6 2 Tied - 4 More Stats | Highlights

A Jordan Poole buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter capped off a Dubs 19-9 run to close the frame, giving them a 12-point lead. But during the critical first half of the fourth quarter, the time when Curry typically rests on the bench, the Nuggets began to make their move.

Veteran guard Austin Rivers found his way to the bucket for a layup, then back-to-back 3-pointers from the sophomore Michael Porter Jr. generated a 8-0 run, bringing Denver to within seven points of the Dubs.

But when Curry hit the hardwood, the Warriors took control of the game once again.

The chaos created with Curry on the floor allowed Juan Toscano-Anderson, playing in his first game back after going through the NBA’s concussion protocols, to splash a trey. From there, Curry scored 13 of the next 15 Warriors points to cap off a 32-point night.

While Curry provided the splashes, Draymond Green brought the dimes. The Dubs’ forward tied his career-high with 19 assists on Friday. This was the second time reaching that figure after setting his career mark Feb. 26 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Also providing some firepower on offense were Kansas Jayhawks Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins: each added three treys en route to respective 23- and 19-point outings.

The team suits up once again on Sunday when they return to the home hardwood to host the Sacramento Kings (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

More Notables ...