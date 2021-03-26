Warriors Lose Splash-Fest in Sacramento

The Warriors made 17 3-pointers while shooting 55 percent from distance, but that wasn’t enough to keep up with the high-octane Kings in Thursday’s 141-119 defeat in Sacramento.

The Warriors matched the Kings’ pace early and even used an 18-5 run over a three-minute stretch in the first quarter to take a seven-point lead. Andrew Wiggins scored 15 of his 26 points in that opening quarter and Juan Toscano-Anderson added a spark to keep the Dubs in the game early.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 26 Wiggins - 10 Poole - 5 Mannion - 19 Wiseman - 8 Wiggins - 4 Oubre - 19 Toscano-Anderson - 6 2 More Tied - 4



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Fox - 44 Holmes - 11 Fox - 7 Holmes - 25 Barnes - 6 Hield - 6 Haliburton - 21 2 More Tied - 6 Barnes - 5 More Stats | Highlights

But the Kings took the game over in the second quarrter and the Warriors couldn’t find a way to stop Sacramento. Four Kings players made at least three treys, including a 6-for-7 performance by rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton, as Sacramento shot 60.2 percent from the floor, including 19-for-38 on their 3-point attempts.

Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox shot 16-for-22 from the floor for 42 points and Richaun Holmes was 10-for-14 for 25 points. That, combined with the team’s overall perimeter game, was more than enough to take down a shorthanded Warriors team that was once again without Stephen Curry (bruised tailbone) and Draymond Green (illness).

Kelly Oubre Jr. overcame a rough start to finish with 19 points, and Jordan Poole also came on in the second half to finish with 17 points and five assists. Nico Mannion and Toscano-Anderson were effective from the perimeter as well, as the rookie guard shot 5-for-8 from distance to finish with a career-high 19 points and Toscano-Anderson, starting in place of Green, finished 6-for-6 from the floor for 15 points, including three treys.

This marked the third straight loss for the Warriors, who will return to their home hardwood on Friday night to host the Hawks.