Draymond Does it All in Revenge Win Over Hornets

For the first time this season, the Warriors are owners of a three-game winning streak. Draymond Green ensured that with some inspired play, becoming the first player in Warriors history to reach 25 career triple-doubles in Friday’s 130-121 win over the Hornets at Chase Center.

Playing their lone home game in an eight-game stretch to close out the first half of the season, the Dubs pushed the pace early, took over with a late run in the second quarter and maintained the advantage the rest of the way for the victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 29 Green - 12 Green - 19 Oubre - 27 Oubre - 6 Curry - 9 Wiggins - 17 2 Tied - 4 2 Tied - 3



CHA Points Rebounds Assists Monk - 25 Washington - 10 Ball - 6 Rozier - 24 Ball - 7 Hayward - 5 Ball - 22 2 Tied - 5 2 Tied - 4 More Stats | Highlights

For every run the Warriors went on, Draymond Green was in the middle of it. He had the Dubs playing at a fast pace early, as the team made 11 of their first 13 shots, and 10 of those field goals were scored in the paint with several at the rim. In fact, the Warriors had nine dunks in the opening period, and several of them occurred in transition and were assisted by Green, who ended the period with seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

“It started right at the beginning of the game,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “He was picking the defense apart.”

Among those benefitting from Draymond’s dishes was Kelly Oubre Jr. The lefty wing had 15 points in the opening quarter, including six dunks. The Warriors shot 17-for-22 from the floor in the first quarter and all but one of their made shots was assisted, tying a franchise record with 16 assists in the quarter.

The start of the second quarter didn’t flow as smoothly for the Dubs. A 17-3 Charlotte run put the Hornets in front, and they led by as many as five before Stephen Curry and Green returned to the game midway through the period. A short time later, the Dubs took the lead back on a 3-pointer from Damion Lee, who had 10 points during a 27-8 Warriors run to close out the half, giving the Dubs a 15-point lead going into the break.

Green, who shouldered the blame for Saturday’s loss in Charlotte after his late-game technical fouls, did everything he could on Friday to help beat this same Hornets team. He made five of his six first six shot attempts, his only miss being a half-court heave at the first quarter buzzer. His 17th assist of the game occurred in the third quarter, setting a new career-high for the three-time All-Star, and he also had established his first triple-double of the season by the time the period expired. He finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists, the ninth time in the last 12 games where he tallied at least 10 helpers.

Curry led the Warriors with 29 points and Oubre shot 11-for-15 from the field for 27 points, while Andrew Wiggins finished strong in his 17-point effort and James Wiseman came off the bench for 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Add it all up, and the Dubs shot 60.8 percent from the floor and had 38 assists on their 48 made shots.

The win gave the Dubs their first three-game winning streak of the season, and they’ll look to continue the momentum on Sunday when they face the reigning NBA Champion Lakers in Los Angeles.

