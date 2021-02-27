Draymond Does it All in Revenge Win Over Hornets
Green Sets New Career-High with 19 Assists, Tallies 25th Career Triple-Double
For the first time this season, the Warriors are owners of a three-game winning streak. Draymond Green ensured that with some inspired play, becoming the first player in Warriors history to reach 25 career triple-doubles in Friday’s 130-121 win over the Hornets at Chase Center.
Playing their lone home game in an eight-game stretch to close out the first half of the season, the Dubs pushed the pace early, took over with a late run in the second quarter and maintained the advantage the rest of the way for the victory.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 29
|Green - 12
|Green - 19
|Oubre - 27
|Oubre - 6
|Curry - 9
|Wiggins - 17
|2 Tied - 4
|2 Tied - 3
|
CHA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Monk - 25
|Washington - 10
|Ball - 6
|Rozier - 24
|Ball - 7
|Hayward - 5
|Ball - 22
|2 Tied - 5
|2 Tied - 4
For every run the Warriors went on, Draymond Green was in the middle of it. He had the Dubs playing at a fast pace early, as the team made 11 of their first 13 shots, and 10 of those field goals were scored in the paint with several at the rim. In fact, the Warriors had nine dunks in the opening period, and several of them occurred in transition and were assisted by Green, who ended the period with seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
“It started right at the beginning of the game,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “He was picking the defense apart.”
Among those benefitting from Draymond’s dishes was Kelly Oubre Jr. The lefty wing had 15 points in the opening quarter, including six dunks. The Warriors shot 17-for-22 from the floor in the first quarter and all but one of their made shots was assisted, tying a franchise record with 16 assists in the quarter.
The start of the second quarter didn’t flow as smoothly for the Dubs. A 17-3 Charlotte run put the Hornets in front, and they led by as many as five before Stephen Curry and Green returned to the game midway through the period. A short time later, the Dubs took the lead back on a 3-pointer from Damion Lee, who had 10 points during a 27-8 Warriors run to close out the half, giving the Dubs a 15-point lead going into the break.
Green, who shouldered the blame for Saturday’s loss in Charlotte after his late-game technical fouls, did everything he could on Friday to help beat this same Hornets team. He made five of his six first six shot attempts, his only miss being a half-court heave at the first quarter buzzer. His 17th assist of the game occurred in the third quarter, setting a new career-high for the three-time All-Star, and he also had established his first triple-double of the season by the time the period expired. He finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 19 assists, the ninth time in the last 12 games where he tallied at least 10 helpers.
Curry led the Warriors with 29 points and Oubre shot 11-for-15 from the field for 27 points, while Andrew Wiggins finished strong in his 17-point effort and James Wiseman came off the bench for 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Add it all up, and the Dubs shot 60.8 percent from the floor and had 38 assists on their 48 made shots.
The win gave the Dubs their first three-game winning streak of the season, and they’ll look to continue the momentum on Sunday when they face the reigning NBA Champion Lakers in Los Angeles.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors won three consecutive games for the first time this season (114-106 at NYK on 2/23; 111-107 at IND on 2/24; 130-121 vs. CHA, tonight)… Golden State has also won its last three home games, its longest home winning streak this season.
- Golden State improved to 12-6 at home this season.
- The Warriors shot a season-high .608 (48-of-79 FG) from the field (previous: .573 on 2/4 at DAL), improving to 10-1 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-higher from the field.
- The Warriors improved to 5-1 when posting 130-or-more points this season.
- Golden State dished out 30-plus assists for the 14th time on the season and are 11-3 in those contests… The Warriors’ 14 outings of 30-plus assists lead the NBA… They have dished out 30-or-more assists in five of their last seven games… The Warriors dished out 16 assists in the first quarter, tying a franchise record for any quarter over the last 20 seasons (first quarter on 11/26/07 vs. Phoenix and third quarter on 2/1/20 at Cleveland), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- The Warriors improved to 8-0 this season when recording at least 30 assists and shooting 50 percent or higher from the field.
- Golden State recorded 10 steals in consecutive games and have a 7-3 record when recording that many in a game this season.
- The Warriors committed a season-high 25 turnovers (previous: 21 on 1/27 vs. MIN) leading to an opponent season-high-tying 30 points off turnovers (1/8 vs. the Clippers).
- Golden State scored a season-high 72 points in the paint (previous: 66 on 2/24 at Indiana).
- All five starters for the Warriors scored in double figures for the third time this season (3-0 in those games).
- Golden State’s record improved to 6-2 in games which they deploy the starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins.
- Draymond Green dished out a career-high 19 assists… He recorded his 25th career triple-double (Warriors are 24-1 in those games)… The last Warriors player to record 19-or-more assists since Baron Davis who had 19 on 1/11/08 vs. Memphis… Green is the first Warriors player with four 15-assist games in a calendar month since Tim Hardaway in April 1990 (ESPN Stats & Info)… Green dished out eight assists in first quarter, matching the most he has had in a single quarter in his career (third quarter on 2/4/21 at Dallas and third quarter on 2/1/20 at Cleveland)… The Warriors improve to 5-0 this season when Green scores in double figures.
- Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 29 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3P, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal… He made his first field goal of the night, the 6,000th of his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain (7,216), Rick Barry (6,466) and Chris Mullin (6,150) as the only Warriors to make at least 6,000 field goals for the Warriors franchise… Curry extended his consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 95 games, matching Klay Thompson for the third-longest streak in NBA history.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, his eighth 20-point game of the season… Oubre Jr. has scored 17-or-more points in each of the last six games, averaging 22.8 points per game in that span.
- Damion Lee tallied a career-high-tying three steals off the bench.
- James Wiseman scored 16 points off the bench, the 16th time this season he scored in double figures.
