Second Half Struggles Sink Warriors in Homestand Finale

Offense was hard to come by for the Warriors in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 104-95 loss to the Pacers at Chase Center.

Prior to a game-changing 13-0 Indiana run late in the fourth quarter, neither team had led by double digits. The Warriors built a nine-point advantage on three occasions throughout the game, but the Pacers never let the game out of hand. Indiana center Myles Turner kept the visiting team in the game with some big buckets, including hitting three of his five three-point attempts to lead the Pacers with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 22 Looney - 9 Green - 10 Curry - 20 Wiseman - 9 Curry - 3 Oubre - 17 Wiggins - 7 3 More Tied - 3



IND Points Rebounds Assists Turner - 22 Sabonis - 14 Holiday - 12 Sabonis - 18 Turner - 11 Brogdon - 8 A. Holiday - 16 Sampson - 7 Sabonis - 6 More Stats | Highlights

The defeat spoiled standout efforts from Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. Wiggins led the Dubs with 22 points and added to his strong defensive season with a career-best five blocks. And after struggling with his perimeter shot throughout the season, Kelly Oubre Jr. made three of his first four three-pointers, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first half.

Stephen Curry finished with 20 points after not attempting a shot for nearly eight minutes to start the game, Draymond Green tallied his second straight game of 10 assists and Damion Lee continued his strong play off the bench with 12 points.

But on a night where Eric Paschall sat out due to health and safety protocols, the Warriors couldn’t string together enough offense. They shot just 39 percent from the floor for the game and were out-scored by the Pacers 54-38 in the second half.

The loss ends a 4-3 homestand for the Warriors, who return to the court on Thursday as they take on the Nuggets in the first of three straight road games.