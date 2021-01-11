Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pacers - 1/12/21

The Warriors are seeking their third straight win as they close out a seven-game homestand against the Pacers on Tuesday night.

DUBS ON A ROLL

Coming off two dramatic wins over the weekend, the Warriors will wrap their seven-game homestand on Tuesday when they welcome the Indiana Pacers to Chase Center. After a disappointing performance in their home opener, the Warriors have played much better since then and have won four of their last five games. Now at 6-4, the Dubs will be looking to win three games in a row for the first time this season, and they’ll be looking to do that against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors endured a rare poor shooting performance from Stephen Curry and lost a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Damion Lee made a pair of free throws to put the Warriors back in front of Sunday’s 106-105 nail-biting victory over the Raptors. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 6-4 6-3 5th in West 3rd in East PTS: 113.7 (10th) PTS: 115.0 (7th) REB: 44.0 (19th) REB: 42.2 (28th) AST: 24.9 (14th) AST: 26.4 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and James Wiseman

IND: Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, Aaron Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Alen Smailagic (right knee arthroscopy), Marquese Chriss (right ankle injury) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles rehab) are out. Team Notes

IND: Goga Bitadze (right ankle sprain), Brian Bowen II (partial tear, right groin), Jeremy Lamb (left knee rehabilitation), T.J. McConnell (personal reasons) and T.J. Warren (stress fracture, left foot) are out. Jalen Lecque (left ankle sprain) is doubtful. Team Notes

D-LEE FOR THE FINISH

Damion Lee is making quite a statement this season, tallying the second game this campaign the guard has sealed the game-winning points. Lee, who sank a game-winning shot in Chicago to give the Warriors their first win of the 2020-21 season, finished with a season-high 13 points in 15 minutes of play on Sunday. After being fouled with 4.3 seconds left, the guard hit a pair of free throws to give the Dubs a 106-105 win. In the feat, Lee went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc and has splashed 19-of-39 three-point attempts this season. Lee also recently surpassed the 1,000-career points mark (1,011).

.@Dami0nLee just euro-stepped his way to 1,000+ career points pic.twitter.com/AbvcnNC7Yf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2021

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Curry (28.6) PTS: Brogdon (23.4) REB: Chriss (6.5) REB: Sabonis (12.6) AST: Curry (6.7) AST: Brogdon (7.2)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Pacers enter Tuesday’s game on the back end of a back-to-back after playing Monday night in Sacramento. At 6-3 heading into Monday’s action, Indiana sits atop the Central Division. The Pacers are a deep team led by a talented trio in guard Malcolm Brogdon, forward Domantas Sabonis and guard Victor Oladipo, but the team’s depth took a hit earlier this season when T.J. Warren, one of the standouts from the Orlando bubble last season, went down with a foot injury. Brogdon is turning into an all-around talent, leading the team in scoring and assists, while Sabonis has turned in nine straight double-doubles to start the season and currently ranks fourth in the entire NBA in rebounding. After playing in just 55 combined games over the two prior seasons due to injuries, Oladipo is returning to his pre-injury form, averaging just under 20 points a game while shooting a career-best 39.7 percent on 3-pointers.