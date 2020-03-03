Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 3/3/20

The Warriors hit the road for an away game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

6:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

Warriors at Nuggets
Tuesday, March 3
6:00 p.m.

HEADED TO THE MILE HIGH CITY

After a home loss on Sunday, the Warriors hit the road once again as they head out to Denver to play the Nuggets on Tuesday night. These two Western Conference squads have met just one time so far this season, and Tuesday will be the first of two times they face off in March. The previous meeting between the Nuggets and Dubs was an overtime thriller at Chase Center that the Dubs narrowly lost 134-131.

LAST TIME OUT

Andrew Wiggins posted 27 points on Sunday night, but Dubs were unable to match the three-point barrage of the Washington Wizards. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 13-48 41-19 15th in West 2nd in West PTS: 105.9 (27th) PTS: 110.9 (18th) REB: 43.1 (22nd) REB: 44.4 (19th) AST: 25.3 (12th) AST: 26.6 (4th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss

DEN: Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Will Barton and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (knee soreness) and Kevon Looney (hip soreness) are questionable. Ky Bowman (ankle sprain), Stephen Curry (recovery from hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

DEN: TBD. Team Notes

DUBS DISHING RECORDS

In Sunday’s loss, Warriors rookie Eric Paschall posted a full and complete stat line that included 17 points and seven rebounds while also tying his career-high of six assists. In fact, Paschall’s night marked the third straight game in which a Warrior matched or surpassed their their career-best in assists. The trend started with fellow rookie Jordan Poole on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers when he notched a career-high eight assists. Saturday night was Damion Lee’s turn as he too dished out eight assists against the Phoenix Suns for a new personal best. Despite the down season, the Warriors continue to move the ball, as has been the signature of Head Coach Steve Kerr’s offense since taking the helm.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Wiggins (19.9) PTS: Jokic (20.9) REB: Green (6.2) REB: Jokic (10.2) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Jokic (6.8)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

Denver was rolling through late January and into early February, going 8-2 from Jan. 24 through Feb. 10. But since then, the Nuggets have slowed slightly and posted a 3-3 record in their six games since. Though tied for second in the Western Conference, Denver’s three losses all came at the hands of other playoff-bound teams in the West. Not one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA (110.9 ppg), the Nuggets are a meticulous team on offense that takes their time to find their shot as evidenced by their next-to-league-low pace (97.3) but high offensive rating (112.8). They are also among the top third of the league in defensive rating (109.3), making them a tough team to handle. Leading the team on both ends of the floor is center Nikola Jokic (20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 steals). After his 12th triple-double of the season on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors (23 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists), the 25-year-old center moved into sole possession of the 10th most triple-doubles all-time in NBA history with 40. He poses a unique threat against the Warriors at the center position with his size and skillset.