Warriors Out-Splashed by Wizards

Andrew Wiggins had 27 points but the Warriors didn't have enough firepower to keep up with the visiting Wizards in a 124-110 loss on Sunday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors were done in by the 3-ball in Sunday’s 124-110 loss to the visiting Washington Wizards at Chase Center.

The Warriors shot just 9-for-28 from distance, whereas the Wizards started hot and never cooled down, hitting on 20 of their 30 3-point attempts. Washington’s Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer since Jan. 22, connected on his first five attempts from deep, all in the first quarter. Beal scored 22 of his 34 points in the opening period, while 2020 3-Point Contest participant Davis Bertans (29 points) finished strong for Washington, going 7-for-9 on his threes. Beal and Bertans combined for 15 3-pointers and between them missed just four from deep.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 27 Chriss - 13 Poole - 7 Paschall - 17 Bender - 10 Paschall - 6 Poole / Mulder - 17 Paschall - 7 Toscano-Anderson - 5



WAS Points Rebounds Assists Beal - 34 Hachimura - 8 Beal - 8 Bertans - 29 Brown - 5 Smith - 5 Hachimura - 15 Bertans / Smith - 4 Napier - 5 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors had a few noteworthy threes of their own, as Eric Paschall ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Jordan Poole did the same to close the third. But playing on the back end of a back-to-back, the Warriors didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Washington.

Andrew Wiggins led the Dubs with 27 points, and a trio of Dubs rookies – Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder – scored 17 off the bench, and Marquese Chriss added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

A six-point game at the half, Washington broke the game open in the third quarter with an 18-6 run after the Warriors had gotten within five points. The Wizards pushed it to 21, but Poole’s splash at the end cut it to 18. Poole knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts and finished with his ninth-straight game in double figure scoring. He added a team-leading seven assists, while Paschall chipped in with six helpers for the Dubs, who actually out-scored Washington in the second and fourth quarters.

But it was a poor third quarter that doomed the Dubs, as Washington took that period 31-19. And with the defeat, the Warriors fall to 13-48 on the season, and they’ll look to get back on track on Tuesday when they visit the Nuggets.

Celebrating Women Empowerment

Sunday’s game marked the beginning of Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, with the Warriors holding events and content focusing on the empowerment and celebration of women in business. To tip off the campaign, players wore ‘She Believes’ shooting shirts, nodding to the team’s ‘We Believe’ mantra and encouraging fans to rally around women’s empowerment in the same way they embraced the ‘We Believe’ era.

