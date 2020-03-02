Warriors Out-Splashed by Wizards
Warriors Keep it Close Early, Lose Momentum in Second Half
Andrew Wiggins had 27 points but the Warriors didn't have enough firepower to keep up with the visiting Wizards in a 124-110 loss on Sunday night at Chase Center.
presented by
The Warriors were done in by the 3-ball in Sunday’s 124-110 loss to the visiting Washington Wizards at Chase Center.
The Warriors shot just 9-for-28 from distance, whereas the Wizards started hot and never cooled down, hitting on 20 of their 30 3-point attempts. Washington’s Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer since Jan. 22, connected on his first five attempts from deep, all in the first quarter. Beal scored 22 of his 34 points in the opening period, while 2020 3-Point Contest participant Davis Bertans (29 points) finished strong for Washington, going 7-for-9 on his threes. Beal and Bertans combined for 15 3-pointers and between them missed just four from deep.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Wiggins - 27
|Chriss - 13
|Poole - 7
|Paschall - 17
|Bender - 10
|Paschall - 6
|Poole / Mulder - 17
|Paschall - 7
|Toscano-Anderson - 5
|
WAS
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Beal - 34
|Hachimura - 8
|Beal - 8
|Bertans - 29
|Brown - 5
|Smith - 5
|Hachimura - 15
|Bertans / Smith - 4
|Napier - 5
The Warriors had a few noteworthy threes of their own, as Eric Paschall ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Jordan Poole did the same to close the third. But playing on the back end of a back-to-back, the Warriors didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Washington.
Andrew Wiggins led the Dubs with 27 points, and a trio of Dubs rookies – Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder – scored 17 off the bench, and Marquese Chriss added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
A six-point game at the half, Washington broke the game open in the third quarter with an 18-6 run after the Warriors had gotten within five points. The Wizards pushed it to 21, but Poole’s splash at the end cut it to 18. Poole knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts and finished with his ninth-straight game in double figure scoring. He added a team-leading seven assists, while Paschall chipped in with six helpers for the Dubs, who actually out-scored Washington in the second and fourth quarters.
But it was a poor third quarter that doomed the Dubs, as Washington took that period 31-19. And with the defeat, the Warriors fall to 13-48 on the season, and they’ll look to get back on track on Tuesday when they visit the Nuggets.
Celebrating Women Empowerment
Sunday’s game marked the beginning of Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Chase, with the Warriors holding events and content focusing on the empowerment and celebration of women in business. To tip off the campaign, players wore ‘She Believes’ shooting shirts, nodding to the team’s ‘We Believe’ mantra and encouraging fans to rally around women’s empowerment in the same way they embraced the ‘We Believe’ era.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Golden State fell to 7-24 (.226) at home and has lost a season-high nine consecutive games at Chase Center… The last time the Warriors lost nine-straight games at home in a single season was during the 2000-01 season.
- Tonight marked the second and final game of the Warriors and Wizards season series, with each team winning on the road.
- Tonight marked Golden State’s 374th consecutive sellout.
- Marquese Chriss posted his sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds.
- Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 27 points, matching his Warriors-high this season (27 points on 2/12 at PHO)… Wiggins is averaging 19.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his eight contests with Golden State.
- Dragan Bender grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds and has posted season-high rebounding totals in consecutive games (nine rebounds last night at PHO).
- Jordan Poole extended his career-best double-figure scoring streak to nine games, posting 17 points tonight… He is averaging 15.9 points per game over that span… He made 2-of-3 shots from three-point range tonight, passing Jason Richardson (246 – 2001-02) for the most three-point attempts by a Warriors rookie all-time (248)… His seven assists tonight were one shy of matching his career-high mark (8 on 2/27 vs. LAL).
- Eric Paschall dished out a career-high-tying six assists (previous: six on 12/2 at ATL)… He scored 17 points, extending his double figure scoring streak to six consecutive games, averaging 17.0 points per game over that span.
- Damion Lee posted 10 points, his eighth-straight game scoring 10-or-more points. He is averaging 16.3 points per game over that span.
- Mychal Mulder scored a career-high 17 points tonight, totaling 33 points in his first three NBA games – the last time a Warriors rookie scored that many points in their first three NBA games was Stephen Curry (33, 2009-10).
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: