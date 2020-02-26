Perimeter Shooting Woes Sink Dubs
Marquese Chriss Posts Double-Double in Defeat
A poor perimeter shooting night spoiled an otherwise stellar game from Marquese Chriss, who turned in 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds in a loss to the Kings.
presented by
The Warriors had the looks but they couldn’t knock them down in Tuesday’s 112-94 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings.
The Dubs made just four of their 28 3-point attempts, and if it wasn’t for Damion Lee going 3-for-7 from distance, the Warriors could have been flirting with one of the worst perimeter shooting performances in franchise history.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Chriss - 21
|Chriss - 10
|Lee / Poole - 4
|Wiggins - 16
|Lee - 6
|Chriss - 3
|Lee - 14
|Bender - 5
|4 Tied - 2
|
LAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Fox - 21
|Bazemore - 10
|Bjelica - 5
|Barnes - 21
|Giles - 9
|Fox - 5
|Hield - 19
|Hield - 6
|Giles - 4
The poor shooting spoiled an otherwise stellar night from Marquese Chriss. The center who turned a training camp invitation into a starting role by way of being waived by the Dubs, signing a two-way contract with the club after clearing waivers and eventually signing a guaranteed multi-year deal, scoring 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.
Andrew Wiggins scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, and Lee turned in 14 points as the Dubs shot 31-for-51 on their two-point field goals.
But early Warriors turnovers combined with Sacramento’s hot start from the perimeter had the Warriors in a hole early. The Dubs ended the first quarter down by 11 thanks in large part to the Kings out-scoring Golden State 10-0 on points off turnovers.
Sacramento extended their lead to 18 in the third quarter, but the Warriors fought back with a 16-2 run to get within four points. Ky Bowman made his presence felt during the run on both sides of the floor, but the Dubs couldn’t sustain the run, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield broke the game open with two straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter, putting the Kings back in front by double digits.
The loss was the seventh straight for the Warriors, who wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Lakers.
Tags
1/
More Notables ...
- Golden State fell to 7-22 (.241) at home this season, dropping its season-high seventh-straight home game… The last time the Warriors lost seven-straight at home was during the 2000-01 season (Feb. 13-March 21, 2001) when they lost nine straight.
- The Warriors trail the Kings, 3-0, in the season series… The teams’ fourth and final game also marks the Warriors and Kings’ last game of the season, respectively, and will be played on April 15 in Sacramento.
- Prior to this season, the last time Golden State lost its season series with Sacramento was 2012-13 (3-1).
- The Warriors have failed to win this season when scoring 99-or-fewer points (0-16).
- This was the 16th game this season in which all three players (Stephen Curry – left hand fracture; Klay Thompson – left ACL rehabilitation; Draymond Green – right pelvic contusion) have missed due to injury… The Warriors have won two of those games.
- Tonight marked Golden State’s 372 consecutive sellout, moving them into sole possession of 10th place on the NBA’s all-time longest sellout streak list.
- Marquese Chriss recorded his fifth double-double of the season with team-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds, marking his second outing of 20-plus points this season and seventh game of 10-or-more rebounds…. Chriss has scored in double figures in each of the last five games he has played in, averaging 16.5 points per game over that span.
- Jordan Poole extended his career-best streak of double-figure scoring to seven straight games, averaging 15.7 points per game over that span.
- Eric Paschall has now recorded 37 games of double-digit scoring this season (12 points tonight)… Paschall has recorded the most double-digit scoring games by a Warriors rookie dating back to the 2011-12 season when Klay Thompson posted 42 such games.
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: