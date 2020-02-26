Perimeter Shooting Woes Sink Dubs

A poor perimeter shooting night spoiled an otherwise stellar game from Marquese Chriss, who turned in 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds in a loss to the Kings.

The Warriors had the looks but they couldn’t knock them down in Tuesday’s 112-94 loss to the visiting Sacramento Kings.

The Dubs made just four of their 28 3-point attempts, and if it wasn’t for Damion Lee going 3-for-7 from distance, the Warriors could have been flirting with one of the worst perimeter shooting performances in franchise history.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Chriss - 21 Chriss - 10 Lee / Poole - 4 Wiggins - 16 Lee - 6 Chriss - 3 Lee - 14 Bender - 5 4 Tied - 2



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Fox - 21 Bazemore - 10 Bjelica - 5 Barnes - 21 Giles - 9 Fox - 5 Hield - 19 Hield - 6 Giles - 4

The poor shooting spoiled an otherwise stellar night from Marquese Chriss. The center who turned a training camp invitation into a starting role by way of being waived by the Dubs, signing a two-way contract with the club after clearing waivers and eventually signing a guaranteed multi-year deal, scoring 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, and Lee turned in 14 points as the Dubs shot 31-for-51 on their two-point field goals.

But early Warriors turnovers combined with Sacramento’s hot start from the perimeter had the Warriors in a hole early. The Dubs ended the first quarter down by 11 thanks in large part to the Kings out-scoring Golden State 10-0 on points off turnovers.

Sacramento extended their lead to 18 in the third quarter, but the Warriors fought back with a 16-2 run to get within four points. Ky Bowman made his presence felt during the run on both sides of the floor, but the Dubs couldn’t sustain the run, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield broke the game open with two straight 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter, putting the Kings back in front by double digits.

The loss was the seventh straight for the Warriors, who wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Lakers.

