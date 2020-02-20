Game Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 2/20/20

The Warriors return from the All-Star break with a home tilt against the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Chase Center.

Thursday, February 20

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: TNT

BACK AT IT

After eight days off, the Warriors enter the final stretch of the season with a home tilt against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The current season series sits at 1-1 between the two teams, as the Warriors won a Christmas Day showdown with the Rockets, 116-104, at Chase Center after falling in Houston in November.

The return of Warriors basketball brings with it a groovy celebration on Warriors Ground, as the organization honors its 1960s history with expected appearances from Warriors greats Al Attles and Tom Meschery, each of whose numbers are retired (Nos. 16 and 14, respectively) by the organization. A new limited edition poster as part of the Warriors Poster Series will be available for sale with proceeds going to the Warriors Community Foundation.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors came close to completing a 13-point comeback against the Phoenix Suns, but fell short in a 112-106 loss prior to entering the All-Star break. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 12-43 34-20 15th in West 5th in West PTS: 106.3 (26th) PTS: 118.2 (2nd) REB: 43.1 (23rd) REB: 45.6 (13th) AST: 25.2 (12th) AST: 21.4 (29th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

HOU: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House Jr., Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

HOU: TBD. Team Notes

WIGGINS RUN WITH THE WARRIORS

Combining output with accuracy, new Dub Andrew Wiggins is shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three-point range, recording an average of 23 points for the Dubs over his last three games. In the team’s most recent matchup, Wiggins recorded a game high-tying 27 points, four rebounds, five assists and a career-high four blocks in 34 minutes, all highs for him as a Warrior. Furthermore, Wiggins has scored in double figures in a career-high 64 consecutive games and is averaging 22.5 points on the season (for both Warriors and Timberwolves combined), ranking 18th among the league leaders in scoring.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Wiggins (23.0) PTS: Harden (35.3) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Westbrook (8.0) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Harden (7.3)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Rockets enter Thursday’s matchup having gone 5-2 in their last seven games, placing them in fifth place in the Western Conference. They enter with one of the league’s most potent offenses with All-Stars James Harden (35.3 points per game) and Russell Westbrook (27.2) leading the team to 118.2 points per game and a 113.7 offensive rating, both ranking second in the NBA. While the duo fuels the Rockets’ offense each game, one player proving to be a key factor is Danuel House, Jr: Houston is 26-11 when he starts this season and 8-9 otherwise. In the team’s last nine games, House, Jr. has posted a line of 13.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range. Though their recent deal in which they traded away starting center Clint Capela has forced the Rockets into a “small ball” lineup, their weapons on offense make them a threat every time they take the floor.