Dubs Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break

The Warriors made a run of it through the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to the Phoenix Suns 112-106 Wednesday on the road.

The Warriors worked their way back from a 13-point deficit to to stay within three possessions down most of the stretch of Wednesday night’s game, but they could not complete the comeback against the Phoenix Suns and eventually fell 112-106.

Down by 12 points 8:16 left in the game, the Dubs went on a 12-4 run to work their way into a 100-96 deficit with just under four minutes left. However, defensive breakdowns on two of the three following possessions led to Phoenix’s Ricky Rubio and Kelley Oubre, Jr. hitting three to create enough distance to hold off the Warriors for the remainder of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 27 Chriss - 12 Green - 9 Chriss - 18 Paschall / Green - 6 Wiggins - 5 Pargo - 15 Lee - 5 3 Tied - 3



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Booker - 27 Diallo - 8 Rubio - 9 Oubre, Jr. - 15 Bolden - 7 Booker - 8 Bridges - 14 Oubre, Jr. - 6 Okobo - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Dubs fell into a hole early as the team committed nine of their 20 turnovers in the first quarter and finished down 34-24. But despite the early struggles, the Warriors continued to compete through the game as six Dubs finished with double-digits in scoring.

Andrew Wiggins finished with a career-high in blocks with four in the game to go with a full stat line of 27 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals. His scoring output tied the Suns’ Devin Booker for high in the game.

Marquese Chriss continued his effective play as the Dubs’ starting center. His 18 points marked the seventh time in the last nine games that Chriss reach double digits in scoring, while also adding 12 rebounds for a double-double and three blocks on the defensive end.

Adding a spark off of the Dubs’ bench were Eric Paschall and Jeremy Pargo, who finished with 12 and 15 points, respectively.

Wednesday marked the final game for the Dubs for over a week as the NBA goes into the All-Star break. Though the team has the weekend off, Eric Paschall will head to Chicago as one of 20 rookie and sophomore players to take part in the NBA Rising Stars game on Friday (TNT, 6 p.m.).

After the break, the squad will return to the hardwood on Feb. 20 at Chase Center when the Warriors play host to the Houston Rockets (TNT, 7:30 p.m.).