Game Preview: Warriors vs Lakers - 2/8/20

The Dubs return from their five-game road trip to host the Los Angeles Lakers for their first visit to Chase Center.

Warriors vs. Lakers
Saturday, February 8
5:30 p.m.
WATCH: ABC
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

DUBS HOST LAKERS FOR FIRST VISIT TO CHASE CENTER

After claiming two wins on their five-game road trip, the Warriors return home to host Southern California rival Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday evening. This game will mark just the second of four meetings between the two teams this season, and the first regular season visit to Chase Center for the Lakers.

LAST TIME OUT

A combination of a cold shooting night for the Dubs and a red-hot start by the Nets resulted in a 129-88 road loss in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 12-40 38-12 15th in West 1st in West PTS: 106.2 (25th) PTS: 114.2 (7th) REB: 43.4 (22nd) REB: 45.9 (9th) AST: 25.1 (12th) AST: 26.2 (6th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

LAL: Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

LAL: DeMarcus Cousins (knee) is out. Team Notes

LOONEY RETURNING TO FORM

After months of dealing with a naturopathic condition and abdominal injuries, as well as the emotional toll that came with the inability to join his teammates on the hardwood, Kevon Looney has shown glimpses of his return to form in his three games back with the Dubs. In just over 13 minutes of play, Looney is averaging 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 offensive rebounds, and 2.0 assists. His value goes beyond the box score though as his presence on the floor has been critical. Even in the Dubs’ last game which they lost to the Brooklyn Nets, Looney was the only Warriors to finish with a positive real plus-minus (+3) in 18 minutes of action, meaning the Dubs outscored the Nets by three while he was on the court.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Paschall (13.5) PTS: Davis (26.5) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Davis (9.2) AST: Green (6.1) AST: James (10.8)

LOS ANGELES LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

The Lakers enter Saturday atop the Western Conference standings and among the top teams in both offensive and defensive ratings. Led by 2020 All-Star starters LeBron James and Antony Davis, who between them average over 50 points per game, the team ranks among the top 10 in the NBA across most major statistical categories, including points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. James is averaging a career-high 10.8 assists, a mark that leads the league as well. He also recently reached third on the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in that category. The Lakers stayed quiet at the trade deadline, but for a team that’s 38-12, they definitely didn’t need to make a move to remain one of the elite teams in the NBA this season.