Cold Shooting Doomed Dubs in Road Trip Finale

Eric Paschall Scores 15 Points in His Return to Home State
Posted: Feb 05, 2020
Wednesday's game was rough from the get-go for the Warriors as the team started 2-of-12 from the field while allowing the Brooklyn Nets to make seven three-pointers for a 40-25 lead after the first 12 minutes, eventually leading in a 129-88 loss to the Nets. D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 17 points in his return to Brooklyn.

