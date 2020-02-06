Cold Shooting Doomed Dubs in Road Trip Finale

The Warriors conclude their road trip with a 2-3 record with a 129-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

presented by

Wednesday's game was rough from the get-go for the Warriors as the team started 2-of-12 from the field while allowing the Brooklyn Nets to make seven three-pointers for a 40-25 lead after the first 12 minutes, eventually leading in a 129-88 loss to the Nets. D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 17 points in his return to Brooklyn.